Taylor Lorenz Does Some COVID Mask Hypocrisy, Explains Insane COVID Protocols

It's been five years since the first official COVID-19 case was announced in China, almost certainly the result of a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. With a possible assist from U.S. taxpayers, thanks to the arrogance and stupidity of the National Institues of Health grant process and its leadership, Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins.

After half a decade of COVID, you'd assume that much of the inexcusable hypocrisy that became an inseparable part of the pandemic would have faded. But to do so would be to undersell just how ferociously committed to that hypocrisy the COVID compliance officers became in the past few years.

One of the best examples of this phenomenon is, of course, former star Washington Post columnist, podcaster, and chief COVID hall monitor, Taylor Lorenz.

Lorenz has, like most of her political pals, moved to the ideological echo chamber of Bluesky, where she posted on Monday about efforts to highlight her hypocrisy on masking. Masks became a religious totem for Lorenz during COVID, as they did for much of her ideology. Despite the inarguable fact that they do not work against COVID or other respiratory viruses.

But Lorenz won't let that stop her from wearing them forever, and getting very upset at others pointing out that she doesn't always live up to her own values.

"I love when ppl find photos where my mask is off for 5 seconds outside for a photo at my book party where every single attendee had to PCR test, as some kind of gotcha," Lorenz said. "Like yeah, high risk ppl could safely remove their masks for photos now and then if every event/public space had those precautions!

"Planning a Covid safe book launch took months and THOUSANDS of my own dollars ensuring testing, outdoor space, far UV lights, and a litany of other precautions. Meanwhile u dumbf****" are out raw dogging the air and spewing ur disease laden breath all over ur elderly neighbors. We are not the same."

Taylor Lorenz Exemplifies COVID Zealots

Lorenz's remarks show how ridiculous her COVID extremism is, and how hypocrisy and group conformity is an inherent part of her ideology.

The "precautions" she listed are, quite simply, insane. There is no need for any of this in late-2024, especially considering everyone will and likely has gotten COVID already. And will get it again, regardless of the mask wearing or "UV light" steps they take.

Lorenz's religious zealotry though, cannot stop, because being "COVID cautious" provides her and her allies a sense of self worth and satisfaction they can't get elsewhere. People like her get an enormous amount of social credit in their ingroup for doing what they're told by "experts" they trust. It doesn't matter that those same "experts" have been proven hopelessly wrong, particularly about the virus, since 2019 and 2020. Or that those experts openly and purposefully lied about the origins of COVID and their role in it.

It just matters that the high priests of their religion told them to do something, and they are going to do it. Forever.

Lorenz also shows that hypocrisy on masks is an inseparable part of the COVID extremist experience. No matter how "safe" you believe you are, there can be no excuse for taking off your mask, even for a few seconds, if you actually believe they're as important and protective as you believe they are.

She tries to brush it off as being for a photo at a book event, but photos, especially with other people, are some of the "highest risk" activities you can do! That "disease laden" breath is right next to her, for crying out loud. How can she justify "raw dogging" the air around some other filthy human beings?!

Lorenz has made the absurdities of permanent masking part of her identity, and now she doesn't like that other extremists are holding her to the insane standards she's created for herself.

This entire post is both hysterically funny and deeply sad. It's sad that misinformed people like Lorenz are willing to engage in the permanent theater of masks and "precautions." It's sad that she views humanity as poorly as she does, that she has no idea how to assess risk or appropriate behavior.

But it's the height of comedy that even her insane views and actions aren't enough to satisfy the COVID cult. So much so that even they are willing to call her out for her hypocrisy.