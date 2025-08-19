Sydney Sweeney-Hating Journalist Deletes Social Media After Anti-White Tweets Resurface

Over the weekend, St. Félix deleted multiple social media accounts in response to her resurfaced tweets.

Doreen St. Félix was among the first journalists to criticize American Eagle’s new ad campaign featuring actress Sydney Sweeney.

In a 1,040-word New Yorker article, St. Félix accused the brand of glorifying Sweeney’s "famously large breasts, genes, and whiteness" as ideals.

"Interestingly, breasts, and the desire for them, are stereotyped as objects of white desire, as opposed to, say, the black man’s hunger for ass. Sweeney, on the precipice of totalizing fame, has an adoring legion, the most extreme of whom want to recruit her as a kind of Aryan princess," she wrote.

Old Social Media Posts Resurface

But after some digging, it turned out that American Eagle is not the one promoting racism. St. Félix is.

Last week, Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo unearthed several of St. Félix’s past social media posts explicitly targeting white men.

"You all are the worst. Go nurse your f–king Oedipal complexes and leave the earth to the browns and the women," she wrote in one post.

Another read simply: "I hate white men."

Oh.

St. Félix Deletes Socia Media Accounts

Over the weekend, St. Félix deleted multiple social media accounts in response to the backlash.

"Doreen St. Félix, the New Yorker writer who says that white people ‘fill [her] with a lot of hate’ and believes whites are genetically predisposed to causing plagues, has deleted her account," Rufo posted on X.

He also noted that The New Yorker blocked him on the platform after he shared St. Félix’s previous posts. Neither St. Félix nor The New Yorker responded to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

Digging Up Old Tweets: Fair or Foul?

Typically, we don't endorse dredging up years-old posts. However, there’s a difference between targeting someone for career advancement and exposing hypocrisy when a journalist accuses others of the very behavior they previously exhibited.

In this case, St. Félix deserved it.

And while she penned over 1,000 words about the Sweeney ad, we suspect she showed no such interest when Beyoncé struck a similar pose in a jeans ad for Levi’s last year.

We'd check, but her social pages are gone.