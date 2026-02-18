Suspicious Google Searches Found Before Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance

The address was not searched again until January 11, 2026. Guthrie disappeared on January 31.

In one of the more eerie developments in the 18-day and counting search for Nancy Guthrie, Fox News Digital has learned that an internet user searched for her address before she disappeared.

Google Trends data show a single search for Guthrie’s address in the Catalina Foothills between June 21 and 28, 2025, originating in Arizona. The address was not searched again until January 11, 2026. Guthrie disappeared the night of January 31.

The date of the search is particularly interesting. Police previously asked Nancy's neighbors connected to the Neighbor App by Ring to share video footage from "January 11 between 9 p.m. and midnight" without an explanation.

Whether the two references to that date are connected remains unclear.

Fox News Digital also learned that someone in Tucson searched for "Savannah Guthrie salary" between December 13 and 20, 2025.

It is certainly unusual for a user to search for the address of a talk show host’s mother and for her to go missing weeks later. Likewise, the sole user who searched for Savannah’s address resided in Tucson, where Nancy lived and was abducted. The timing of both searches is also notable.

We caution sleuths, however, that while these searches are suspicious, several other oddities have emerged during the investigation without yielding results.

At this point, the case will likely only be solved through Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG). IGG is a sophisticated forensic method that identifies unknown DNA by building family trees and tracing relatives to identify suspects.

Genetic genealogy played a central role in the arrest and conviction of Bryan Kohberger and Joseph James DeAngelo, the "Golden State Killer."

Investigators are expected to turn to genetic genealogy after the unknown male DNA recovered inside Nancy’s home did not match any profiles in the national database.

For a potential timeline, Idaho authorities located a knife sheath with Kohberger’s DNA on November 13, 2022. He was arrested on December 30. In that case, investigators were able to connect the DNA to his father, whose genetic material was in the system.

If the DNA in the Guthrie case, if even connected to the kidnapper, traces to a more distant relative, the process could take longer.

The Pima County Sheriff continues to classify the investigation as a kidnapping as opposed to a robbery-gone-wrong, as previously reported by a local Arizona news outlet.

Authorities have said they believe two of the ransom notes received are connected to the abductors. However, the most recent note arrived nearly two weeks ago. Officials also say they have not received proof of life, raising concerns about the validity of the claims.

As discussed last week, the pain this family is experiencing is unspeakable. Every new detail, every phone call, every knock at the door from the authorities must make their hearts sink all over again. There is no greater form of psychological torture than not knowing, trying to keep hope while struggling to fend off the fear of reality.

What’s more, it continues as the case approaches the third week.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.