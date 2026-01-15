Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Continues To Be A DEI Disaster | Tomi Lahren

Is it really that hard to define 'woman?'

If you look up DEI in the dictionary, you should see a photo of Joe Biden’s sole Supreme Court nominee, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Now, I don’t call her DEI because she’s a black woman. I call her DEI because she is a nimrod who was nominated to the Supreme Court due to her being a black woman.

And before the peanut gallery starts chirping about how she’s got X, Y, and Z degrees, or this honor, or went to this prestigious school — yeah, great, whatever. 

You can have all the degrees in the world, but if you, as a sitting Supreme Court Justice, don’t know what a woman is, you are still a DEI moron.



Justice Jackson On What A Woman Is

First of all, we are not cis women. We are women. They/them are not trans women, they are men. 

The fact that these cases have to go to the Supreme Court is a sign of the dismal times the Left has dragged us into.

Anyone, and I mean anyone, who believes or argues that men don’t have a biological advantage in sports or that their feelings of who they THINK they are override the rights of actual — not CIS — ACTUAL women, should be laughed out of town.

And that includes her honor, her idiocy, her dumbass majesty Ketanji Brown Jackson.





