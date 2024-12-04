Supreme Court Apparently Divided Over Transgender Treatments For Children

The U.S. Supreme Court has been hearing arguments Wednesday about the legality of transgender treatments for children, and there seems to be split opinions between the justices.

The Court is debating whether the Equal Protection Clause would apply to state laws that prohibit doctors and medical providers from using puberty blockers, hormones, or engaging in other procedures targeted to children. Per a Fox News report, the three justices appointed by President-elect Donald Trump in his previous term could be instrumental in deciding the outcome of the case.

Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett reportedly "asked tough questions of both sides," while Justice Neil Gorsuch did not chime in on either side.

But it was Justice Samuel Alito's remarks that gave proponents of common sense the most hope for a correct ruling.

Supreme Court Needs To Protect Children From Predatory Adults

Alito discussed the "overwhelming evidence" from studies and reports, including the Cass Report from the United Kingdom, that show harm and negative consequences for children and teenagers undergoing transgender treatments. It is the consensus of every single piece of unbiased research that these procedures have never had beneficial evidence to support them, with horrifying, demonstrable harm.

Chief Justice John Roberts, who's often seen as a moderate voice on the Court, suggested that states and their legislative bodies would be better decision makers on this issue, as the people's representatives.

"The Constitution leaves that question to the people's representatives, rather than to nine people, none of whom is a doctor," Roberts told ACLU lawyer Chase Strangio.

Thankfully, the predictably absurd reactions from Justice Sonya Sotomayor and Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson should be overruled by sanity and reason from the remaining justices. States that have enforced bans on transgender treatments for children are following the science, protecting children from misinformed adults and predatory doctors happily cashing checks from the latest evidence-free fad.

There's a reason why we prevent children from making major life decisions or actions on things like smoking, alcohol, joining the military, driving or any number of other issues. Acting like they're capable of deciding whether to permanently harm themselves or not is not only absurd, but dangerous.