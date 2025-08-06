Streaming The NFL This Season Is Going To Cost Over $100 A Month, $600 A Year

Six different streaming services required including ESPN DTC, Amazon Prime, and Netflix to watch the NFL this season.

For the first time, fans can stream every nationally and locally televised NFL game this upcoming season without a cable or satellite subscription.

But it's going to cost you--a lot.

To access every NFL game, you’ll need to subscribe to each of the following streaming services:

ESPN DTC (Monday Night Football and NFL on ABC games): $29.99/mo

Amazon Prime (Thursday Night Football): $14.99/mo

Peacock (Sunday Night Football, Peacock exclusives): $11.99/mo

Paramount+ (local and national CBS games): $11.99/mo

Fox One: (local and national Fox games): $19.99/mo

Netflix (Christmas Day games): $22.99/mo

That amounts to $111.94 per month, or $671.64 from the start of the season in September through the Super Bowl in February.

Note: While Netflix only carries NFL games in December, most streamers already subscribe year-round. Netflix is also expected to add more games during the regular season starting in 2029, when the NFL’s current broadcast deals expire.

There's also RedZone, available for an additional $14.99/month on NFL+ Premium. To watch all out-of-market games this season, the NFL will require fans to pay a one-time fee for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube. That one-time fee: $480.

Bills fans and GOP Communicator Erin Maguire can relate:

"Welcome to my life as an out-of-market @BuffaloBills fan. Long before streaming, I was game-planning how to watch the Bills every Sunday. That’s how I’ve ended up at some of the best Bills Backers Bars in the country. Go Bills. #BillsMafia."

Remember when they said streaming would be a cheaper alternative to cable? They lied.

For example, a YouTube TV subscription at $82.99/month gives you access to CBS, ESPN, Fox, ABC, NFL Network, and ESPN games this season. However, you’ll still need to add Amazon Prime, Netflix, and at least one month of Peacock.

Either way, it will cost over $100 a month to watch the NFL this season.

As much as Americans love the NFL, there must be a line. There is always a line. Suffice it to say the NFL is teetering on the brink of that line.

Granted, it's not the only league testing its fans. To stream the NBA this season, fans will also need ESPN DTC, Peacock, and Amazon Prime. MLB fans need ESPN DTC, Max, Fox One, Roku, and AppleTV+.

And heaven forbid someone wants to attend a game in person. Most tickets are at least $100, plus parking fees and concessions.

Ultimately, dividing games across numerous costly services will result in fewer fans, more visits to sports bars, and—yes—more illegal streaming.

Thus, the question begs whether the NFL will regret disturbing its games so broadly. "Will Cain Country" producer Patrick Hatten thinks so?

"Great for the NFL short term because of all the decades where they built up a die hard fan base thanks to reasonable levels of accessibility," he posted on X. "But good luck in 15-20 years when all those die hards start to age out and the younger generations weren't as invested."

Put simply, the price of being a die-hard is about to be too expensive for the younger generations.