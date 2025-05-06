Still No REAL ID? Don't Make The Rest Of Us Have To Feel Your Travel Pains | Tomi Lahren

Wednesday, May 7th is the REAL ID deadline.

It didn’t sneak up on you, it’s been law since 2005 and pushed back four times. 

So here is my plea for those of you who have not found time in the last 5-plus years to take your documents to the DMV and get your ID with the little star in the corner and or do not have an updated passport in its place…

Ya ready…

For the love of God stay home, or at least do not try to go to the airport and board a domestic flight. 

Do not try to argue with TSA. Do not act surprised when they don’t cut you slack. And most importantly, do not stall or stifle or hold up or annoy those of us who were organized and decent enough to get our IDs in a timely manner. 

The REAL ID is not a function of the "surveillance state" anymore than a regular driver's license, passport or voter ID is. 

It’s a pain in the ass and for some, a slight extra cost, but it’s part of being a citizen, so better get used to having to do things that are annoying and inconvenient. 

People line up waiting outside of the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles office in Medford, New York. (Photo by Yeong-Ung Yang/Newsday via Getty Images)

I don’t like paying taxes or renewing my car insurance every year but guess what, it’s called life.

And no, do not liken the REAL ID enforcement to the mask police because they are not in the same realm or planet. 

Healthy folks being forced to wear a cloth diaper on our faces to board an airplane was ridiculous and senseless tyranny. 

Proving you are who you say you are and having the documentation to back it up is not tyranny, it’s not oppressive, it’s national security. 

And you're welcome to disagree with all of that, but please do it from the comfort of your own home and NOT in the security line at the airport.

Please and thank you.

Those are my Final Thoughts.

