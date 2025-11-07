Stephen Colbert Says He's More Conservative: 'People Perceive Me As...Lefty Figure'

Stephen Colbert actually said something comedic.

The former comedian turned late-night MSNBC talk show host and Rachel Maddow impersonator has made a career out of some of the least funny "comedy" ever created for television. To the point where his show was finally canceled by CBS in 2025 after years of losing money. Turns out there's a limited audience for liberals to hear the same "Donald Trump is Hitler" line repeated over and over and over again.

Regardless, Colbert has worked extremely hard to develop his reputation as yet another far-left lunatic. And he's succeeded. Nobody who's ever had the unfortunate displeasure of seeing even just a short clip of one of his shows would come to any other conclusion than the obvious one about his political ideology. Like, for example, when he put on one of the most pathetic, cringiest skits in the history of entertainment: "The Vax-Scene."

Well, turns out, according to Colbert, we were all wrong, he's actually not that liberal at all ,and much more "conservative" than people think. Seriously.

Stephen Colbert Has Apparently Never Heard Himself Talk

In a recent interview, Colbert made the remarkable claim that he's not really a "lefty figure," he's more "conservative" than people think.

"You know, the demographics of these shows are interesting too, it's about a third, a third, a third. It's about a third Republicans, third Democrats, third Independents," Colbert said. "You'd think, you know, people perceive me as this sort of lefty figure. I think I'm more conservative than people think.

"I just happen to be talking about a government in extremis. And so what I'm giving you is my reaction video to the day."

On what planet?

Is it realistic to assume that Colbert might exaggerate his views a bit for his audience of clapping seals? Sure, that makes some sense. He's creating a character, the smirking, condescending, patronizing junior college professor who thinks his low-quality education makes him smarter and better than everyone around him. But his show has consistently and repeatedly acted as though anyone right of Stalin or the CCP is the literal definition of evil.

He acts as though the Trump administration is the "extremis" that demands criticism and mockery. Yet he was completely silent during the extremes, the abuses, the authoritarian actions of the Biden administration. There was no mockery of Biden's obvious mental decline. The fact that we had someone leading the country who had no idea where he was, what decisions he was making, or often, what he was even saying.

Colbert had no "reaction videos" to that stunning and concerning embarrassment. Because it would have made his party look bad, and upset his left-wing audience. The bubble they live in can and must be protected, and Colbert was one of many to ensure it was.

And to act as though Trump is some outlier that requires him to perform this way is absurd. He'd be just as critical of Ron DeSantis or JD Vance. And just as fawning over Gavin Newsom, despite his failures and extremism.

What this sounds like is someone who wants a new job in a few months when his show finally ends. "I'm not that lefty," he says now, as if we don't have decades of evidence that that's precisely what he is. Unfortunately for him, there's little interest in profoundly unfunny left-wing talk show hosts. Though it's extremely fortunate for those of us who actually appreciate comedy.