Stephen A. Sounds Like A Bitter, Insecure Ex Discussing Max Kellerman

Stephen A. Smith is far too emotional about Max Kellerman.

For more than four years, Smith has publicly disparaged his former co-host, questioning his résumé, worth and skill set. At times, he’s even bragged about using his influence at ESPN to have Kellerman removed from First Take.

"I walked upstairs and said, ‘If he is so important to you, then give him First Take. I will leave.’ Two hours later, I got the call he was being removed," Smith told Joe Budden in 2023.

Meanwhile, Kellerman had not spoken about the exit or Smith until last week. Addressing the story for the first time with Bill Simmons, Kellerman calmly explained how Smith wanted someone to deliver illogical "hot takes" every segment so he could react theatrically and believed he could earn more as a solo act. Smith accomplished the latter to the tune of a five-year, $100 million contract in May.

Kellerman also joked that Smith couldn’t handle debating "Muhammad Kellerman."

"If you’re doing a debate show and you’re a competitive person, why would you want me as a partner? That’s bad. You want to go 15 rounds every day with ‘Muhammad Kellerman?’ That’s just bad. It’s embarrassing."

Like the thin-skinned dolt he so often is, Smith responded to the joke as if Kellerman had literally compared himself to Muhammad Ali.

"Did we show when he called himself Muhammad Kellerman, as in Muhammad Ali Kellerman?" Smith began. "Muhammad Ali Kellerman. If we were talking about boxing, you’re absolutely right, because I don’t know anybody who knows more boxing than Max Kellerman. He’s extraordinary. No doubt about that. We’re talking about First Take, though.

"And he took it someplace that all I want to say is, are you really sure you want to go there? See, there’s a lot of stuff that goes on behind the scenes. Are you sure you want to go there? Because I’m not unless you take me there."

Smith continued, "We want to go there? Let’s go there! Max Kellerman was succeeding Skip Bayless! Max Kellerman’s first day on the job, he said, ‘Tom Brady is a bum! He’s going to fall off a cliff!’ And the next day, he apologized.

"But there was an audience that was accustomed to Skip Bayless being diametrically different for a decade," Smith added, his voice rising. "And when Max came on the show, the top ratings were handed to us because of what Skip and I were doing. So, the audience has an expectation for that show."

Smith’s threat was clear: if Kellerman keeps talking, he’ll expose what happened behind the scenes to prove he was always the true star of First Take.

No one disputes that. Smith is the bigger star. Yet for all his success, he comes off as so small.

Kellerman made one joke — one. Smith has been belittling him for years. The idea that Kellerman was never supposed to respond highlights the flaws in Smith’s logic.

In truth, Kellerman could have said much more. He could have detailed how Smith treated him privately and disrespected him publicly. Perhaps that’s why Smith issued his threat, asking again and again, "Are you sure you want to go there?"

Stephen A. understands that the more context Kellerman provides, the worse it will make him look. That’s why Kellerman speaks with calm detachment, and why Smith sounds like a bitter, insecure ex.