‘Shut The Hell Up’: Stephen A. Smith Goes Scorched Earth On Democrats, Mamdani Over Voter ID Opposition

Stephen A. Smith, voice of reason?

That's increasingly how it's looking, as Smith continues his crusade against the hypocrisy and increasing extremism of the Democratic Party. Smith recently spoke out about Democrats opposing the SAVE America Act, saying that their opposition was based on wanting to protect illegal aliens voting.

He's also criticized Democrats for opposing whatever President Trump says or does, leading to Trump playing them "like a fiddle" at the State of the Union earlier in 2026. As well as going after California Governor and presidential hopeful Gavin Newsom for his absurd, humiliating performance in Davos.

RELATED: Even Stephen A. Smith Is Roasting Gavin Newsom For His Embarrassing Davos Trip

Well, he's going after progressives, the left, Zohran Mamdani, and Democrats for more hypocritical policies yet again.

Smith Tells Demcorats To ‘Shut Up’ About Voter ID Laws

Smith, speaking on his "Straight Shooter" show, went off about Mamdani's ID rules to shovel snow in New York City and the left's insistence that having an ID card to vote is somehow impossible for millions of Americans.

"Let me state for the record," Smith said, "You should have a damn ID."

"I have no problem with the demand for an ID to vote. You need an ID for every damn thing else. And to the progressive left, shut the hell up. You got a mayor in New York City that required two IDs for you to shovel snow. You ain't in no position to be bitching about how he (Donald Trump) wants IDs and the GOP wants IDs for votes. Shut up, nobody wants to hear that."

The snow shoveling example with Mamdani's administration requiring two forms of ID really highlighted how absurd the left's opposition to voter ID requirements actually is. There's no excuse for requiring an ID for the most menial labor tasks, but stating that it's unnecessary or an unacceptable hindrance to vote in elections that determine the direction of the country.

And voter ID requirements are popular, even with Democrats, as poll numbers repeatedly have indicated. Yet here we are, with the left steadfastly refusing to support the SAVE Act. Kudus to Smith for pointing it out, because nobody else in his party, other than maybe Sen. John Fetterman, seems willing to.