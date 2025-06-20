Stephen A. Smith Says Donald Trump Is 'Very Shrewd,' Democrats Should Stop 'Hating' Him

Stephen A. Smith had some words of wisdom for the political left in a recent interview. And some words of praise for President Donald Trump and how he operates as a leader and dealmaker.

Smith spoke to Rolling Stone, one of the furthest left media outlets on the internet, and spoke about a number of issues inside and outside the sports world. His views on LeBron James, who he admits he doesn't like, sports broadcasting, and his personal political ideology, Including as it pertains to Trump.

At one point, the interviewer asked Smith if he believes Trump is a "smart person."

"He’s not dumb. I can tell you that. He’s very shrewd. He’s a dealmaker," Smith said. He continued, explaining that left-wingers are shooting themselves in the foot by refusing to work with him.

"Which is why I get upset at people on the left: We sent you to Capitol Hill to legislate," Smith said. "Find a way to work with him. Stop just hating, hating, hating him. Find a way to give him something he wants so you can get what you want. That’s your job. Anybody can sit up there and say, 'I’m gonna oppose everything that Trump throws out there.' That ain’t working. Work is figuring out a way to serve your constituency."

Stephen A. Smith Gets Why Democrats Keep Losing

He's right, of course. The Democrat Party has made themselves into the "anti-Trump" party, no matter what he says or does. That "Trump Derangement Syndrome" has become inextricably linked to virtually every major left-wing figure. And it's put them on the wrong side of any number of 80-20 issues.

Transgender athletes in women's sports? Check. Supporting criminal illegal aliens and an open border? Check. Mutilating and sterilizing children under the guise of so-called "gender affirming care?" Also check.

What does the Democrat Party even stand for anymore, if not opposition to Trump? That's not a sustainable strategy for an entire political movement. Smith seems to get that, though few others on the left do.

Instead of working with Trump and moderating, the left continues to go out in search of click-bait, clip bait, sound bite stunts. Like California Sen. Alex Padilla, who busted into a press conference, tried to rush the stage, and tried to make himself a martyr after he was stopped.

It's embarrassing, and it's all Leftists have. And it's why they keep losing to someone much smarter than they are.