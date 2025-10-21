Stephen A. Smith Fairly Claims Kyrie Irving Was 'Right' For Not Trusting Mandated Vaccine

Stephen A. has come around on Kyrie's stance about the vaccine.

Nobody in the mainstream sports media has criticized Kyrie Irving more than Stephen A. Smith has over the years, but the ESPN personality recently came to the defense of the NBA star regarding what most would say was the most controversial decision of his career.

Smith has routinely bashed Irving in years past for missing far too many games for various reasons, but looking back on Irving's personal decision not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine during the 2021-22 season, Smith has concluded that the point guard had every right to make that decision.

In fact, Smith has now gone on the record saying Irving was "right" for not bending the knee to the mandate that forced thousands of people into receiving the jab in New York City.

"Kyrie’s a good brother. We used to butt heads because he used to miss work too damn much," Smith shared on the '7PM In Brooklyn' podcast.

"And I’m like, yo man, this brother’s electrifying, I want to see this brother dancing on the basketball court. I don’t want to hear no sh*t about no COVID vaccines. Get your ass on the court. We see you. Now, obviously in hindsight, the brother’s right because we see all the conspiracy theories that came out. And props to him for having the foresight to see that. We didn’t see that at the time."

While Smith's blanket statement about "conspiracy theories" doesn't exactly explain much, his sentiment that Irving was standing up for what he believes in and not getting the vaccine because the government was trying to force him to is more than fair.

Irving wasn't the only person who made that same personal decision during the pandemic, but he was certainly among the most famous to take that stance.

"I’m not bringing science into it," Irving explained at the time. "I’m staying rooted in what I believe in."

"I am doing what’s best for me. I know the consequences here and if it means that I’m judged and demonized for that, that’s just what it is," he said in an Instagram Live post before that particular season.

Irving appeared in just 29 games for the Brooklyn Nets during the 2021-22 campaign due to his unvaccinated status.

New York City implemented a mandate that prohibited unvaccinated people from taking part in large indoor gatherings, which included NBA games, leaving Irving only available to road contests.

Irving did not play his first home game for the Nets that season until late March after New York City lifted its mandate for athletes.