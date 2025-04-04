Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Cory Booker For Biden Cover Up

Credit where it's due, Stephen A. Smith did not let New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (D) get away with it. And boy, oh boy, is Booker trying to get away with it.

Smith interviewed Booker on his podcast this week and asked one of the most important questions any Democrat politician should be asked. Why did the entire political left do everything in their power to defend Joe Biden and his obvious mental decline?

While many have moved on, preferring to act as though it never happened, the Biden cover-up should remain a gigantic story. The most powerful person on earth, in the most important position, was cognitively unable to keep up with the job and complete basic tasks. Let alone run the free world. And Democrats and their media partners lied about it, covered it up, and labeled anyone who pointed it out.

Booker, essentially, kept lying.

Democrats Can't Stop Covering Up For Joe Biden

"You brought up Joe Biden," Smith said. "And the legislation he obviously signed off on. I ask this question, what about people who look at the Democrat Party and say, ’you know this man was debilitated, and you have the Republicans leaning on the fact that you hid that from the American people.' And they think that plays a role in the things that are being held against you right now, as a party. To that you say what."

Booker, unsurprisingly, deflected and misrepresented.

"I don't even know why that's an issue," Booker said. "Joe Biden called me today…he got very argumentative, not argumentative with me, but very fired up when he was talking to me.

"I don't know, man. I never saw it. This man would literally call me up to discuss policy. I've met no president like him."

Incredible.

He doesn't see why it's an issue? That the most powerful person in the world was mentally unfit to run a lemonade stand, let alone the United States? Just imagine if the roles were reversed; would Booker think it wasn't an issue if Donald Trump was showing the same cognitive decline Biden did? Of course not.

There is no way that Cory Booker "didn't see it" with Joe Biden. Everyone could see that Biden was mentally unfit. Everyone. Including people who didn't have personal interactions with him.

Booker, his party, and their media allies did everything they could to act as though Biden was running circles around his staff. Until the debate happened, and the entire world saw how far gone he really was. Now that the election is over, stories are pouring out about how bad things really were. Naps, taped floor paths, missed events and much, much more.

It's just as embarrassing to lie about it now as it was then, Cory. Almost as embarrassing as filibustering nothing for 25 straight hours.