'Star Wars' Star John Boyega Should Blame Disney, Not 'Racist' Fans

Actor John Boyega can't keep his story straight when blaming racism for everything.

Boyega, who played the character "Finn" in the latest "Star Wars" films, "The Force Awakens, "The Last Jedi," and "Rise of Skywalker," made headlines again this past week by once again blaming fans of the series for perceived slights.

"Lemme tell ya, ‘Star Wars’ always had the vibe of being in the most whitest, elite space. It’s a franchise that’s so white that a black person existing in [it] was something," Boyega explained in the AppleTV+ documentary "Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood."

"You can always tell it’s something when some ‘Star Wars’ fans try to say, ‘Well, we had Lando Calrissian and had Samuel L. Jackson!’ It’s like telling me how many cookie chips are in the cookie dough. It’s like, they just scattered that in there, bro!"

Except, of course, beyond being extremely inaccurate, his most recent remarks contradict what Boyega has said in the past.

John Boyega Flip Flops On ‘Star Wars’ Fans

As one "Star Wars" YouTuber explained though, most fans of the series wanted Boyega to have a bigger role in the new trilogy. Instead, it was Disney and the creative teams behind the movies who sidelined him into a "friend" type role. While he was teased as a Jedi, his character most frequently yelled "Rey" instead of having agency.

Not to mention that Disney made his picture smaller on the poster for a Chinese audience.

"… Shrinking him down to appease China," the video explains. "The Chinese poster, they did this with ‘Star Wars' with John Boyega, with the North American poster, everywhere else in the world he was big. In the Chinese posters, he was shrunken down."

Boyega also once said that being cast in "Star Wars" was a "fundamental moment" in his career. Now he dismisses it out of a misplaced sense of victimhood.

As the video points out, the "Star Wars" universe has frequently featured characters of all races and ethnicities, including Mace Windu, arguably the most powerful human Jedi in the series' history. Boyega's criticisms are wrong, misplaced, and directed at the wrong people.

It's just a lot easier to blame fans instead of your former, and potential future, employer.