'Star Wars' Actress Plays Victim Card, Says She Was 'Persecuted' By Racist Fans

Kelly Marie Tran played the character "Rose" in the most recent "Star Wars" trilogy, and boy oh boy is she going to ride the victim card as hard as humanly possible for the rest of her career.

Tran's character played a small, but important role in "The Last Jedi," joining John Boyega's "Finn" on a side quest during the story that wound up being completely pointless. "Rose" was a mostly forgettable part of the "Star Wars" universe, and was virtually nonexistent in "Rise of Skywalker."

Most people have forgotten those films exist, let alone cared about specific casting choices. But Tran spoke to Variety to promote an upcoming movie that no one will see, and spent the entire interview either playing the victim card or focusing on her identity.

What a huge surprise!

‘Star Wars’ Actress Can't Stop Complaining

Per Variety, she faced "racist and sexist vitriol" from "toxic" fans of the "Star Wars" series after her performance in "The Last Jedi." And she almost certainly did; there are terrible people and fans everywhere on the internet. Most people, though, ignore trolling and inappropriate comments, preferring instead to move on with their lives. Not Tran though.

Despite being a wealthy, working actress who was handed opportunities far beyond what her role actually entailed, Tran can't stop complaining about it.

"I’ve been able to learn how to celebrate the parts of myself that, at the time, I was scared of, or I was made to feel like I had to be ashamed of," Tran said to Variety. "This past year, I did four movies, and they were all Asian stories with Asian writer-directors, and a few of those were also queer writer-directors. I remember looking back and thinking, ‘Wow! How crazy is it the thing that I was persecuted for, I now get to make art about?'"

Making her race her entire personality wasn't enough though; Tran also recently said she's "queer." Thankfully, her latest film allowed her to celebrate "queer joy."

"I don’t want to hide this part of myself that I’m celebrating in this beautiful piece of art," Tran said, noting that her "entire experience [of filming] was about celebrating queerness and celebrating chosen family and celebrating queer joy, which I didn’t know I needed so badly at that point in my life."

This is what it's all really about: Tran has made being a victim and member of intersectional groups her entire identity. Comparing her experience as a minor part of the "Star Wars" universe to being "persecuted" is offensive to those who face actual persecution. She was literally a presenter at The Academy Awards, for crying out loud. She was on the cover of Vanity Fair, despite having a moderately sized role in one movie.

Fans made supportive t-shirts at public appearances. There was a "Rally for Rose" at Comic-Con. Celebrities publicly supported her. It's ridiculous. But it's classic victimhood behavior.