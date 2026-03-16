The Sports Media Laments 'Sinners' Not Winning Best Picture At Oscars

The sports media is not pleased that “One Battle After Another" won the Oscar for Best Picture.

The usual suspects in the sports media were not pleased with the film "One Battle After Another" winning the Oscar for Best Picture. They, of course, root hard for "Sinners."

"Sinners was robbed," declared former bad boy turned limousine liberal Mike Florio.

Skip Bayless, who has long apologized for his whiteness, agreed. "‘Sinners’ got robbed. Ridiculous," he added.

ESPN's latest Jemele Hill wannabe, David Dennis Jr., posted a now-deleted video clip suggesting he knew the academy would screw "Sinners," which he wrote upholds the message to "love your blackness."

Speaking of Hill, she offered a bit more grounded take, though she made sure to let her followers know the film deserved Best Picture.

"While I didn’t agree with Sinners not winning Best Picture, I think this overall was a very good award season for that movie. They received so much love and recognition because they deserved it. Sinners left a mark, and that’s all you can ask for when you make anything," Hill posted on Threads.

It's unclear whether Hill watched all 10 films nominated for the award, or whether "Sinners" was just so good she didn't need to test the others.

Early in the show, another ESPN writer accused the Oscars of inviting "Sinners" to the dance only to ignore it, comparing it to "what the Grammys did to Rihanna’s ANTI."

Despite Tinsley's frustrations, the film won four awards, including Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan and Best Original Screenplay for Ryan Coogler.

Barstool's Jeff D. Lowe, who apparently has "Sinners" posters on his wall, wasn't as angry about the snub as he was giddy that the show was recognized.

We are still waiting for input from Ryan Clark and Elle Duncan. Surely they must be irate that "Sinners" didn't break the all-time win record after a record-breaking 16 nominations.

We still get a chuckle out of Mike Florio sitting in his barn, bothered that the film didn't win the top award.

For background, the race idolaters have championed" Sinners" since its release. As Daily Wire commentator Matt Walsh noted, it is the new Black "Panther."

"It’s like when everyone pretended that Black Panther was some kind of cinematic masterpiece. Everyone knows what’s going on here. Almost all of the praise is exclusively because of the black cast and director. Easily one of the most overrated movies ever made."

Well said.

Even better, "Sinners" ends with the heroic black characters destroying the evil white people.

In actuality, "Sinners" is a very average film. But in 2026, its cultural bona fides are elite.

We do, however, have to appreciate the members of the sports media stepping outside their normal beats to let everyone know they approved of the anti-white screenplay.

Still, "Sinners" laid the groundwork for future filmmakers seeking Oscar consideration. So expect to see more evil white vampires destroyed on the big screen.