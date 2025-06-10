The Sopranos, The Greatest TV Show Of All Time, Ended 18 Years Ago Today

It's been almost two decades since the final scene cut to black.

On this day, 18 years ago, "The Sopranos" aired its final episode.

Nearly two decades later, "Made in America" remains the most debated finale in the history of modern television. As tensions built while Tony Soprano awaited his family's arrival at a small diner, the screen abruptly cut to black, ending the near-decade run of the show that came to symbolize the golden age of modern television.

At first, fans and critics scorned the ambiguous ending. Over time, the perception has shifted, with some fans calling David Chase's storytelling ingenious and well ahead of its time.

Eighteen years later, television and streaming are still searching for the next Sopranos. And the search will continue. No series has a better claim to the "greatest of all time" moniker than "The Sopranos."

Chase took the cinematic tropes of mob classics like "The Godfather" and "Goodfellas" and put them in the living room, depicting the vulnerability of a man having to juggle his role as the leader of a ruthless crime family with his role as a father, husband, brother, and son.

Fans had a sense of sympathy for Tony that they never shared for Michael Corleone or Henry Hill, or even Walter White.

Come to think about it, none of us wanted to see someone shoot Tony dead while his wife and children watched him take his last breath. Chase didn't need to show that for us to get the hint.

Earlier in the final season, Tony's brother-in-law, Bobby Bacala, detailed what he believes death feels and sounds like: "Death is something you probably don't even hear when it happens. Everything just goes black."

In the end, Tony heard nothing when it happened. Everything just went black.