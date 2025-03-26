Some Environmentalists Could Give A Rip About The Environment: See Teslas, North Dakota Pipeline | Tomi Lahren

Before the so-called environmentalist types started lighting Teslas and their batteries ablaze, they were in North Dakota protesting a pipeline and absolutely destroying the land in the process. 

But now the organization deemed responsible has 660 million reasons to regret it. 

I know this one seems like eons ago, but back in the 2016-2017 era, a hoard of "nothing better to do" morons gathered in the Mandan/Standing Rock region of my home state’s northern neighbor, North Dakota.

PIPELINE PROTEST 2016

They were supposedly protesting the construction on the Dakota Access Pipeline and fossil fuels, in general. 

Now I’ll give you the cliff notes of the gripe, though I’m sure the protesters themselves couldn’t really articulate it…

They were supposedly standing in solidarity with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which claimed the pipeline violated their rights, infringed on their sacred sites and would pollute the lake.

The tribe is entitled to protest and oppose the pipeline and I guess the hundreds who poured in from out of state for some "activist tourism" had the right to join but uh, they didn’t have the right to attack police and security, they didn’t have the right to disrupt construction and harass workers. 

And a North Dakota jury not only agreed, but placed the blame on Greenpeace for orchestrating the BS. They now owe the pipeline company "energy transfer" $660 million. Good luck with that.

But outside of this lawsuit and the liability, what I’d like to point out is how these Mother Earth lovers absolutely trashed the very sacred land they claimed to be fighting for. 

That Lake at the center of the controversy?

Yeah, I don’t know if a pipeline threatened it, but I’d venture to guess all the human waste, trash, and litter probably did. 

These climate people could not care less about the environment or pollution. They get off on destroying things and getting attention for doing it. 

And now they’ll pay the price. 

And that’s exactly what they deserve. 

Tesla terrorists and whoever is orchestrating that effort, take note. 

