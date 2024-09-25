'SNL' Could Be Hilarious This Season, If It Would Make Fun of Kamala Harris, Too | Bobby Burack

Saturday Night Live returns this Saturday, September 28, with actress Jean Smart as host. The show last aired on May 18, when the country was in a much different place.

The following events have since occurred: Joe Biden crumbled live during a debate, Biden bowed out of the presidential race, Kamala Harris was installed as the nominee, Donald Trump was convicted as a felon, ABC ambushed him on the debate stage, and there have been two assassination attempts on his life.

SNL has a treasure trove of fodder for its season premiere. Given the never-ending wackiness of the current news cycle, Season 50 has a chance to be the funniest season yet.

Of course, to be the funniest, the show would have to show courage – as in making fun of both sides of the political aisle.

Both sides deserve it. Both sides provide plenty of ammunition for satire. Unfortunately, SNL, like so many brands of American comedy, is now beholden to the whims of progressive orthodoxy. The show is safe, sponsor-friendly, and painfully predictable.

And subservient to the Democratic Party.

SNL included Joe Biden in skits only seven times during his first two years in office, five times fewer than it included Donald Trump in that time span. (There was a writers' strike during the third year last fall.)

Perhaps that will change this season. Jokes about Biden's age and cognitive decline are now fair game. He is not running for re-election. SNL's writers need not protect him any longer.

Kamala Harris (whom Maya Rudolph will depict) is the one the show must protect.

See, the sketch comedy program is more likely to reference attempts to murder Trump (whom James Austin Johnson will play) than deride Harris for dodging the media, flip-flopping on her policies, and her obnoxious cackle.

To be frank, SNL should include the assassination attempts on Trump in its sketches. Satire is supposed to be cringe-worthy and no-holds-barred.

That said, the best satirical sketches treat no public figure as off-limits. Unfortunately, SNL has long treated the leading Democrat in Washington as off-limits.

Imagine how hysterical SNL could be if it were not a slave to an agenda.

Harris’ running mate, Tim Walz, was born to be an SNL character. Walz put tampons in boys' bathrooms, deserted his soldiers in combat zone, and let cities in Minnesota burn in the name of George Floyd.

The possible bits about Democrat chieftains forcing a feeble old man out of the election are endless. But none of that will make the cut.

Nor will any of the many oddities that define the current state of American society.

A quarter of the country can't define the word "woman,"elite colleges are proudly antisemitic, anti-white racism is an industry, the sitting president is probably demented, we treat "fatphobia" more seriously than obesity, and most of the country is terrified of a small group of powerless Marxists called the "woke."

American society is literally a running joke of itself. And yet, SNL and late-night television won't dare touch any of it. Rather, they remain focused on hackneyed bits about Trump, "karens", and Catholics.

The Cool Kids' Club in the entertainment industry is real. The writers and cast of SNL are proud members of the club. They will do nothing to jeopardize their membership – the quality of the show be damned.

If there are odds, bet on SNL focusing heavily on "childless cat ladies," defending Haitian migrants' diets, and Mark Robinson this weekend.

Alas, we just hope the upcoming season is funny. If you are going to be obedient eunuchs, at least be funny.