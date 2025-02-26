Shame On Anti-ICE "Activists" Whose Doxxing Is Putting ICE Agents In Danger | Tomi Lahren

California is home to the largest population of illegals in the U.S.- what a thing for the tourism board to boast about, right?

But anyway, we knew as soon as Border Czar Tom Homan gave his ICE agents the green light to actually enforce immigration law, there would be idiots trying to stop it.

But this latest tactic- happening mostly in the L.A. area- goes well beyond blocking traffic or waving Mexican flags around.

This is, well, treason.

Anti-ICE activists are actually tracking ICE agents, stalking them really, and disrupting their work.

Oh, and bragging about it. Welcome to fricken California y’all.

Defending your "communities?" Um, if your community is full of illegals who have no right to be here, your community is really a compound of criminals. Hate to break it to you.

And the fact this dude has the audacity to act like he’s some marvel avenger for stalking ICE agents and thwarting their law enforcement, that’s really some twisted hero complex right there, although totally aligned with California ethos.

But it actually gets worse than even that, other anti-ICE thugs are not only stalking agents, they are doxxing them and putting their names, faces, phone numbers and even addresses out there.

They are even posting fliers like that on friggin trees.

These agents are already risking their lives to arrest and detain CRIMINAL illegal aliens- many of whom are VIOLENT GANG MEMBERS and now this?

It makes my blood boil and YEAH I think the people doing this should be sent to Gitmo right along with the detained aliens. It’s treason and it shouldn’t fly, not even in backwards ass California.

And those are my Final Thoughts.