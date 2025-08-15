Seth McFarlane Admits 'Nobody Gives a F*** What Celebrities Think' About Politics After Election

It's no secret that the entertainment industry is struggling.

Box office has declined precipitously from pre-pandemic highs. Ticket sales have dropped. Streaming services have generally struggled to turn a profit thanks to high startup costs, low monthly fees and subscriber turnover. There are plenty of economic and cultural reasons for Hollywood's problems.

But the biggest one is unarguably that the movies they're releasing aren't as good, or ultimately fun as they used to be. And that's not just an outsider's opinion, it's one shared by one of the most successful creators in the business: Family Guy's Seth McFarlane.

McFarlane joined the "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" podcast recently and said he believes the entertainment industry has stopped making films that are uplifting, hopeful and optimistic.

"That’s why I did ‘The Orville’… because when I was a kid, Hollywood was providing that voice in various forms," MacFarlane said. "There was a lot of hope, and some of the blame lies right here in this town. The dishes that we are serving up are so dystopian and so pessimistic. And yeah, there’s a lot to be pessimistic about, but it’s so one-sided. There’s nothing we’re doing that’s providing anyone an image of hope."

Hollywood Doesn't Understand How To Make ‘Fun’ Movies Anymore

McFarlane also finally displayed a modicum of self-awareness about the impotance, or lack thereof, of celebrity political opinions interjected into films and television shows.

"[Telling hopeful stories is] the only thing really that Hollywood can do that’s worthwhile because as we all learned from this election, nobody gives a f*** what celebrities think," he continued. "We can tweet, we can talk. Like, people don’t care. They don’t care. What we do do well is tell stories. And we’re not doing the best job right now of telling those stories in a way that gives people hope."

Hey! Someone's finally getting it!

Nobody cares what celebrities think about politics, because most celebrities are profoundly unintelligent. Being good at acting does not make someone qualified to talk about complex political issues or demand that everyone listen to their views on subjects they know little about. But people especially don't want to spend their hard-earned money, sometimes $100 in one shot, to go be entertained and instead be force-fed a political lecture.

Particularly since those political lectures are so often categorically wrong and hopelessly biased.

Hollywood has forgotten this, and in doing so, has abandoned the "fun" quality of so many films from either the Golden Age of Hollywood or say, 1980's action movies. If McFarlane, who's far-left himself, can realize this, maybe there's hope for the industry after all.