Senator John Thune Reducing The SAVE America Act To A 'Paid Influencer Ecosystem' Is A Disgrace | Tomi Lahren

Thune might as well be Senator of the Circus because he's a complete clown.

When asked about the SAVE America Act, Senator John Thune’s response was reportedly this:

That the only people who seemingly care about preserving the integrity of our elections are "paid influencers."

Excuse me? Did that clown really reduce the SAVE America Act to a "paid influencer ecosystem"?

I swear to God, we send these Republican senators to Washington to stab us in the back. Traitors.

It’s time to tweet, call, and write to our traitorous Senate leader and remind him that it’s not just "paid influencers" who care about the SAVE America Act.

He’s an embarrassment to the position. An embarrassment to President Trump, the party, and my home state of South Dakota.

Perhaps he would be better suited riding off into the sunset on horseback alongside Kristi than leading Senate Republicans.

Sack up or ship out, "Leader" Thune.