Scott Pelley Further Damages 60 Minutes' Credibility With Anti-Trump Commencement Speech

CBS continues to brand "60 Minutes" as a straight-news program, despite obvious evidence to the contrary. Meanwhile, show anchor Scott Pelley spent his weekend spreading Democratic talking points about Donald Trump at a Wake Forest University commencement speech.

"Your country needs you—the country that has given you so much is calling you, the class of 2025. Your country needs you, and it needs you today," Pelley said during his grandiose sermon-like speech. Pelley began before warning that an "insidious fear" has infiltrated schools, businesses, and homes across the nation.

He then told the students, without citing any examples, that free speech is under attack by the current administration.

"This morning our sacred rule of law is under attack. Journalism is under attack, universities are under attack, freedom of speech is under attack and insidious fear is reaching throughout schools, our businesses, our homes and into our private thoughts," he continued.

"The fear to speak in America. If our government is, in Lincoln’s phrase ‘of the people, by the people, for the people,’ then why are we afraid to speak? Ignorance works for power. Power can change the definition of the words we used to describe reality. This is an old playbook, my friends. There is nothing new in this."

Oh.

And where was this fear when free speech was actually put in jeopardy during the Biden administration, when leaked documents confirmed that the White House pressured social media companies to censor political content to its advantage?

Anyone?

Pelley recently criticized parent company Paramount on air for reportedly trying to tone down the anti-Trump propaganda on its flagship news program. He believes his bosses are suppressing free speech to appease Trump. However, that's not true.

In reality, the top brass at Paramount is responding, according to Pelley's show editing an interview with Kamala Harris, fawning over censorship laws in Germany (speaking of free speech), falsely accusing Tulsi Gabbard of assuring Russia, and sympathizing more with Hamas terrorists than hostages.

Scott Pelley is a hack. Anyone who has watched "60 Minutes" over the past nine months knows that.