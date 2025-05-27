Save The Dogs Of Skid Row | Tomi Lahren

If you’re familiar with LA’s infamous Skid Row, you know it’s basically a homeless free-for-all but if you’re a defenseless dog, it’s even worse.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

If you know me, you know animal rescue tops the list of things I care about.

So when it was brought to my attention by various LA area animal rescues that dogs are actively being abused and mistreated on skid row, you damn well know I have to use my platform to call it out.

The footage you’re looking at was taken days ago in LA’s infamous skid row area, but I’ve been told by various animal rescues this is nothing new.

Dogs locked up in wire crates covered with tarps in the summer heat with no food and water. Locked up in the dark in their own waste. It makes me sick and even more so, it makes me FURIOUS.

The police have been called, LA animal control has been called. Nothing has been done.

Various rescues have attempted to get these dogs out and every once in a while they have success, but this is an almost never-ending cycle. They pull dogs out of these homeless encampments, but due to no spaying or neutering, more puppies are born and the cycle continues.

Where in the HELL is Mayor Karen Bass? In Ghana? Doesn’t care? Who knows?

But I am not about to sit back and let this go unreported at a national level.

And to those who say we shouldn’t care more about these dogs than the homeless people themselves, I would say to you, these dogs are innocent. They did nothing to land themselves in this situation to be abused, neglected and tortured like this.

I do not know why LA animal control is not acting. I’ve been told the enforcement at these homeless encampments is very very light and nothing shocks me less.

These encampments in LA are a free-for-all. The homeless do whatever they want and get away with damn near anything, including this animal abuse.

Governor Newsom said he's gonna crack down on these filthy hellhole encampments, but there's no enforcement mechanism behind his bravado and empty words.

He wants to act like he's doing something without lifting a finger or doing a damn thing.

It's sickening that one of the nation's largest and most beautiful cities, LA, has been allowed to devolve into a friggin Third World country.

The homeless have taken over. They run that town. Decent and law-abiding residents AND defenseless animals have been made to tolerate this lawless filth. Stop enabling this lifestyle!

I know the shelters in LA and across the country are full, I know the resources are already incredibly tight, but there are dozens of rescues that will gladly take these dogs out of this situation.

You can help by sharing this video and following "Starts with One Today" on instagram

You can also help by making the decision to ADOPT a pet instead of BUYING one from a breeder or a pet store.

These animals are God's creatures. They did nothing to land themselves in this situation. They have no voice, but if we all amplify this, we can be their voice and their advocates.

Please help.

And those are my Final Thoughts.