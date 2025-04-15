Sad Reality: Reactions To Violence, Crime Weighed On A Political Scale | Tomi Lahren

Over the weekend, a deranged arsonist attempted to burn down the Pennsylvania Governor's Mansion

With Governor Shapiro and his family inside. The psycho also allegedly planned to take out the governor with a hammer.

It’s horrific that someone would do this. End of sentence. No "but", no understanding of the sentiment, no grace for the perpetrator regardless of his affiliation or motivation or race or anything.

See, that wasn’t hard. It wasn’t hard to fully condemn violence against Governor Shapiro and his family even though he’s a Democrat and I’m a Republican.

Boy, wouldn’t it be nice if the Leftists could afford the same respect and decency when this kind of thing happens to a conservative, a Trump, a healthcare CEO, or a white teenager?

Because that sure seems to be hard for them to muster up the strength to do.

After both assassination attempts on President Trump’s life, Democrats condemned it BUT had to add that "but," offer understanding, and of course, continue to label him as a Nazi, a fascist, a threat to democracy and more.

A similar cohort of folks also celebrated the cold-blooded murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson and there’s an entire contingency of folks out there enamored by and in love with his accused killer, Luigi Mangione.

Same with the attacks on Tesla dealerships, vehicles, charging stations and drivers.

Many top Democrats just could not and will not find it within themselves to condemn it.

And the latest example is the celebration of Karmelo Anthony, who allegedly but quite admittedly, stabbed Austin Metcalf to death at a high school track meet.

In fact, Anthony’s GiveSendGo has surpassed that of the Metcalf family by thousands. The justification for that? Well, for some, it’s a race thing.

Wild and sad times we are living in where violence, death, and pain are weighed on a political scale before reactions are given.

It’s just not that hard to be decent.

And those are my Final Thoughts.