Ryan Clark Accuses Uber Driver Of 'Musically Profiling' Him By Playing Rap

ESPN analyst Ryan Clark is fed up with Uber drivers "musically profiling" him.

In a video posted Friday, Clark accused a driver of turning on rap music the moment he got in the car. Clark said the driver "musically profiled" him as a black man by playing songs by Tupac and 50 Cent.

"I am tired of being musically profiled in Ubers," Clark said. "The [driver] doesn’t even ask me. He just changes the radio. First song, All Eyes On Me by Tupac. That’s not even one of the songs I listened to from that album."

We know what you are thinking. Ryan Clark is either trolling us or is simply stupid.

Based on his history of race-shaming people for marrying white women and averaging one apology a month for his on-air blunders, put us down for he really is that stupid.

OutKick’s Zach Dean agrees. "There isn’t a dumber person in sports media today," he said about Clark’s latest video.

And for the record, Uber drivers do not "musically profile." They often play the songs they like.

I have yet to take an Uber where the driver adjusts the radio to match what someone who looks like me might listen to, as in hard rock from the 1980s…

In fact, I was recently in Chicago where my drivers played plenty of Kendrick Lamar and Chappell Roan. Do I look like the kind of guy who listens to Lamar and Roan?

That said, we almost respect how hard Ryan Clark tries. His faux sophistication is unmatched. No one with an IQ this low has ever worked so hard to convince people they are smarter than someone who can break down a Cover 2 defense.