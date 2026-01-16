Rumored WrestleMania Main Event Options Are Both Lackluster

WWE was planning a rubber match between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes for the main event of WrestleMania 42 on April 18. However, those plans reportedly changed last week.

According to longtime wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer, head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque decided last Wednesday to move away from the match. He was concerned that running the same main event for a third time in four years would underwhelm fans during the standard two-month build-up.

As a result, Rhodes dropped the Undisputed Championship to Drew McIntyre last Friday on SmackDown.

Meltzer reports that WWE is now considering one of two possible main events for the title. The first is a rematch between Rhodes and McIntyre. The second is a triple threat featuring Rhodes, McIntyre, and Jacob Fatu. In either scenario, Reigns would be left out.

"We were told that Roman Reigns will be the odd man out of the WWE title picture. He is scheduled to return at the Rumble and one would expect his direction to be clearer there," Meltzer wrote. "The two ideas for Mania at this point are a three way for the title with Rhodes, Fatu and McIntyre, or just McIntyre vs. Rhodes."

It is worth noting that reporting on WWE creative is hardly gospel. Plans change frequently, and Levesque could alter course at any time based on instinct, crowd reaction, ticket sales, or social media response. Wrestling creative teams also have a long history of leaking false information to reporters to swerve fans.

That said, the rumored main event options are quite lackluster. Reigns is WWE’s biggest star. Last year’s event disappointed for several reasons, including Reigns’ absence from the title picture. Leaving him out for a second straight year would create an unnecessary obstacle.

If WWE does not want to run Reigns vs. Rhodes again, then Rhodes should be the one moved out of the main event scene. Concerns about repetition ring hollow, given that fans have already seen Rhodes vs. McIntyre multiple times. Adding Jacob Fatu, who is not yet established as a main eventer, would only marginally increase intrigue.

Put simply, if Cody Rhodes is going to headline WrestleMania for a fourth consecutive year, it should be against Roman Reigns or The Rock.

It is also worth wondering whether a Rhodes McIntyre Fatu match would ultimately close night two if WWE goes in that direction. The other title program would presumably involve some combination of CM Punk, Bron Breakker, and Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship.

There is significantly more history and upside in a program involving Punk, Rollins, and Breakker, the latter of whom is widely viewed as the next face of the company. And while WWE has treated that title as secondary to the Undisputed Championship, that is a creative choice rather than an official rule.

In any event, it is fair to question how aggressively WWE will book this year’s WrestleMania given the stakes of next year’s event, which will take place in Saudi Arabia for the first time. The Saudi government will almost certainly have influence in securing the most mainstream matchups, whether that is Reigns vs. Rhodes, Reigns vs. The Rock, or Rhodes vs. The Rock.

Perhaps WWE wants to hold off on Reigns vs. Rhodes III with The Rock’s availability perpetually uncertain. In all likelihood, WrestleMania 43 will be a more star-studded event than this year’s show.