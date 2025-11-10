Ron DeSantis Frustrated He Couldn't Watch Buccaneers Game in Tallahassee

For context, signing up for Paramount+ only gives users access to the games CBS airs in their local market that day. In DeSantis’ case, that meant Jags–Texans.

The Buccaneers–Patriots game was available to most of the country on Sunday and was one of the most intriguing games on the 1 p.m. slate. However, for some viewers in Florida, their local CBS affiliate aired the far less appealing Jaguars–Texans game — including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

On X, DeSantis complained that he signed up for Paramount+ to watch the Bucs–Pats — but still couldn’t.

"It may have been for the best given the result, but the Bucs game was blacked out in Tallahassee," he posted. "It said to sign up for Paramount, so I did — and they only had the Jaguars–Texans game, which was already on CBS broadcast.

"What a joke!"

A joke, indeed.

For context, signing up for Paramount+ only gives users access to the games CBS airs in their local market that day. In DeSantis’ case, that meant Jags–Texans.

Those in Florida have it particularly complicated with three professional football teams. On Sunday, the state was split into thirds. CBS awarded some of the state the Jags game, others the Bucs game, and the other third the Dolphins' upset over the Bills.

Here was the viewing map via 506 Sports:

To watch out-of-market games, fans must purchase the YouTube-exclusive NFL Sunday Ticket, which costs roughly $480 for the season.

It's all a real pain.

Speaking of YouTube, YouTube TV subscribers still don’t have access to ESPN or other Disney-owned networks. It’s never been harder, more confusing, or more expensive to watch live sports — especially the NFL.

Heck, even the governor of Florida couldn’t watch one of his own state’s teams in a marquee matchup.