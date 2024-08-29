Rolling Stone Blames ‘Conservative,’ ‘Racist,’ ‘Star Wars' Fans For Show Cancelation

Disney's ownership of the "Star Wars" intellectual property has been generally creatively unsuccessful.

The first film release, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" was a massive box office success. Despite being a, shall we say, very similar film to "A New Hope," it racked up huge financial numbers as fans flocked to see a new movie from one of cinema's favorite universes.

Since then, it's been hit-and-miss. "The Last Jedi" was widely disliked by most die-hard Star Wars fans, "Rise of Skywalker" was a bloated mess, a rushed disaster that lost box office from the first two films. The TV shows have been equally inconsistent, culminating in "The Acolyte." "The Acolyte" was panned by viewers and beloved by critics for its far-left progressive political messaging.

And in a consumer-focused business, unpopular products get canceled. That's what happened to "The Acolyte." Disney recently canceled the series after just one season, leading to criticism from the show's star that conservative "bigotry" was responsible.

READ: Star Of Canceled 'Star Wars' Series Blames Conservative 'Bigotry' For Failure

Rolling Stone agrees. The far-left media outlet recently posted a story blaming "Star Wars" fans for not liking bad content, even going so far as to say that fans may not deserve any new Star Wars content at all if they disagree with progressive messaging.

Rolling Stone Says Fans Don't Get To Choose

The article claims that Star Wars fandom and other forms of pop culture have been "inundated" with "conservative," "racist voices." Incredible.

"But like most popular culture, the Star Wars fandom, especially online, has become inundated with loud, conservative, and in some cases, incredibly racist voices," the article says. "While Disney has never said these voices are directly impacting shows get made, the vocal minority of Star Wars devotees keep limiting what they’ll accept as true Star Wars. These fans say they’re fighting for Star Wars’ future. But if their endless fantasy world can’t accept any stories that they don’t recognize — some of the self-professed biggest fans in all the worlds could be closing themselves off to any future at all."

Don't enjoy a poorly written, poorly acted show that openly mocks and despises its biggest fans? That's your fault, racist bigot. You don't deserve the gift of progressive political messaging thinly disguised as a nominally Star Wars-related show.

Oddly, the "conservative" "racist" fans enjoyed and supported "Andor." Because the show was actually good.

Rolling Stone, and Disney, don't seem to understand how consumer products work. Disney can make whatever they want and Rolling Stone can defend it, and fans can just as easily tune out. "The Acolyte" was a bad show, written and created to serve a political purpose for a nonexistent far left audience. No one watched. That's how consumer choice works.

Sorry not sorry.