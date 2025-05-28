RFK Jr. Is Taking On The Scam That Was The COVID Vax, And I'm Here For It | Tomi Lahren

PublishedUpdated

Secretary RFK Jr took the first step in rectifying the COVID vaxxx sham and I’m so here for it.

It’s time for Final Thoughts sponsored by BON CHARGE.

If you’ve been following me for the last 5 years you know I’ve been sounding the alarm about the COVID scam and well before it was popular to do so, by the way. 

Yeah, something about locking healthy people up in our homes to order DoorDash, drink, and rot away due to a glorified cold with an over 98 percent survival rate always felt icky to me.

And don’t even get me started on the face diapers. I’m not a doctor, but I could’ve told ya - oh, and I did - that strapping a piece of decorative cloth over your nose and mouth to breathe in your fumes all day was a crock of absolute crap.

But there was nothing that pissed me off more than the COVID vax mandates. 

It NEVER sat right with me that an experimental mRNA vaccine was ramrodded through the FDA process in a matter of months and then pushed, and then FORCED on us as a condition of employment, education, or the ability to pursue daily public life. 

And you’ll remember how Joe talked to and about those of us who were bold enough to REFUSE.

BIDEN THREATENS THE UN-VAXED

What a scam. 

Ya know I was personally censored by Joe Biden’s team of clowns and flunkies for saying I wouldn’t get the damn thing. 

But as angry as I still am about all of it, I am grateful to HHS Secretary RFK Jr for making steps to right the wrongs thrust upon us during the dumbest era in modern American history.

RFK VAX SCHEDULE CHANGE

Bravo. Thank you. Thank you so much. 

There’s more to do to rectify and reckon with the big COVID scam forced upon us, but this is a start. 

If Americans deserve reparations for anything, it’s what we went through at the hands of tyrant leaders and un-elected bureaucrats in the COVID era of absolute stupidity, dishonesty and tyranny. 

Never again will we fall for it. Never. 

And those are my Final Thoughts.

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.