RFK Jr. Is Taking On The Scam That Was The COVID Vax, And I'm Here For It | Tomi Lahren

Secretary RFK Jr took the first step in rectifying the COVID vaxxx sham and I’m so here for it.

If you’ve been following me for the last 5 years you know I’ve been sounding the alarm about the COVID scam and well before it was popular to do so, by the way.

Yeah, something about locking healthy people up in our homes to order DoorDash, drink, and rot away due to a glorified cold with an over 98 percent survival rate always felt icky to me.

And don’t even get me started on the face diapers. I’m not a doctor, but I could’ve told ya - oh, and I did - that strapping a piece of decorative cloth over your nose and mouth to breathe in your fumes all day was a crock of absolute crap.

But there was nothing that pissed me off more than the COVID vax mandates.

It NEVER sat right with me that an experimental mRNA vaccine was ramrodded through the FDA process in a matter of months and then pushed, and then FORCED on us as a condition of employment, education, or the ability to pursue daily public life.

And you’ll remember how Joe talked to and about those of us who were bold enough to REFUSE.

What a scam.

Ya know I was personally censored by Joe Biden’s team of clowns and flunkies for saying I wouldn’t get the damn thing.

But as angry as I still am about all of it, I am grateful to HHS Secretary RFK Jr for making steps to right the wrongs thrust upon us during the dumbest era in modern American history.

Bravo. Thank you. Thank you so much.

There’s more to do to rectify and reckon with the big COVID scam forced upon us, but this is a start.

If Americans deserve reparations for anything, it’s what we went through at the hands of tyrant leaders and un-elected bureaucrats in the COVID era of absolute stupidity, dishonesty and tyranny.

Never again will we fall for it. Never.

And those are my Final Thoughts.