Teachers Union Head Randi Weingarten Admits Children Being Given Inappropriate Books

Teachers union head Randi Weingarten joined Fox News' Martha MacCallum on "The Story"; Tuesday afternoon, and made a stunning admission.

Weingarten has spent much of the past five years campaigning for Democrat Party politics at every opportunity; relentlessly working to close schools and keep them closed during the pandemic. Then following it up by making concerned parents the enemy; acting as if children become the property of schools and teachers when they enter the building.

Those concerned parents were treated as criminals by the Biden administration, no doubt heavily influenced by Weingarten's teachers union and their desire to control behavior. Speaking up at school board meetings was enough to warrant attention from the FBI, in some circumstances. Without any consideration for why those parents were speaking up.

For example, extremely inappropriate books being made available to children.

Weingarten, after years of denial, finally admitted as much in Tuesday's interview.

Randi Weingarten Accepts Some Reality In New Interview

MacCallum asked Weingarten about some of those inappropriate books, particularly in Florida, and the importance of parents being involved in their kids' education.

"But I would say that this is a hard case, because parents, of course, have rights in terms of educating their kids, and schools have to be communities. And the moment you have a case like this, with such great distrust for what is being taught in a classroom or read in a class room, I consider that a failure," Weingarten admitted.

For one of the first times, at least publicly, Weingarten acknowledged that parents should have input in what their children are being told in schools. While, of course, bringing up the need for students to accept "sexual" differences.

"And so parents have rights, and they should have rights, in terms of what's being taught in classrooms. And we're going to have to actually deal with how we ensure that kids have a safe and welcome environment and that we see differences and we accept differences, whether those differences are religious or whether those differences are sexual," she said.

MacCallum brought up that some of the books being read to children are quite obviously completely unacceptable for young kids, featuring graphic sexual content, and asked Weingarten what age would be appropriate for this type of material. Weingarten, shockingly, told her that she agrees younger kids shouldn't be read those books.

"And I think that this will be shocking to you," Weingarten said. "These would not be the books I would be reading as a classroom teacher to kids who are four to six years old."

Of course, Weingarten went on to be combative about school choice and declining educational outcomes despite massive financial investments. And hilariously, despite defending "woke" at every opportunity, made a very non-woke faux pas by calling MacCallum "sweetheart."

In some ways, Weingarten once again exemplified why teachers unions have never been less popular: smirking condescension and dismissal of legitimate concerns about student performance. As well as admitting that teachers and administrators have made inappropriate books available to children. Then they became aggressively dismissive about it.

Unions have abandoned their primary objective: teaching kids fundamental concepts like math and reading. They've focused on injecting their own ideology and political priorities. And lashed out at anyone who criticizes them. It's nice to see her admit some reality. Just not nearly enough.