Racially-Obsessed ESPN Host Says Fans, Media Favor Josh Allen For His 'Looks'

Nearly a week later, the race idolaters are still accusing unnamed media members of protecting Josh Allen after the Bills’ loss to the Broncos.

Now joining the usual suspects is Clinton Yates. Yates is an Andscape writer and is best described as dollar-store Bomani Jones. His entire brand revolves around racial grievances and baseless claims of white privilege in sports.

ESPN apparently decided that was enough to give Yates his own national radio show. On the show Thursday, he accused sports fans of "glazing" Josh Allen because of his "looks."

"I understand Josh Allen fits the image of what a lot of people want him to look like," Yates said.

According to Yates, the Bills have not won a Super Bowl because of Allen’s supposed "carelessness with the football," and the media is protecting him due to his "image."

Fact check. Until Saturday, Allen was on a streak of six straight turnover-free playoff games.

While Allen turned the ball over four times against Denver, two of those were not his fault. To claim that his carelessness continues to cost the Bills in the playoffs is factually incorrect.

It is unclear whether Yates was unaware of that fact or if he is simply another "never let the facts get in the way of a good race-bait" pundit. We will go with Option C: Both.

OutKick reached out to Yates for comment and for clarification on his accusation. We did not hear back. By all accounts, he is claiming that Allen is popular with the press because he is white. That would be entirely on brand.

See, people like Yates and Bomani Jones evaluate athletes favorably or unfavorably based on the color of their skin, so they assume everyone else does the same. However, when you actually examine the examples, it becomes clear that the only people consistently viewing players through a racial lens are black commentators in sports media.

For example, look at how Ryan Clark covers Josh Allen compared to Lamar Jackson:

As we showed earlier this week, the idea that anyone is "glazing" Allen is simply false. Nearly every ESPN talk show has harshly criticized him for his performance. No serious analyst has given him a pass. The claim is a lie.

Here’s the truth. A subset of sports commentators knows they must convince their bosses there is still a need for racially focused commentary to stay employed. To do that, they argue that great white hope-ism still exists. Without that claim, there would be no reason to keep people like Yates and Clark on the air. So in an attempt to justify their value, they turned players like Josh Allen and Caitlin Clark into the Great White Villains.

And they should be fired for doing so.

Clinton Yates appeared on ESPN Radio and falsely accused fans of rooting for Josh Allen because of how he looks. That is irresponsible and needlessly divisive. There is no justification for it. Imagine driving to work and hearing a radio host accuse you of racial bias simply because he dislikes the way a quarterback looks.

ESPN management has earned credit recently for attempting to tone down the incendiary rhetoric that has plagued the network for years. That progress means nothing if the company continues to give airtime to commentators whose racial biases override basic facts.

It is not as though ESPN would lose anything by replacing Yates with a host capable of responsible coverage. A source with knowledge told OutKick that Yates' show is the lowest-rated program in mid-morning ESPN Radio history.