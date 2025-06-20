Rachel DeMita Out At Big3 After Sending Caitlin Clark Tweets During Game

Basketball influencer Rachel DeMita will no longer be a part of Ice Cube’s Big3 basketball league.

According to Ryan Glasspiegel of Front Office Sports, the league parted ways with DeMita after tweeting about Caitlin Clark during a game in which she was working as a courtside correspondent for the Big3.

"Clark returned to the court Saturday after missing five games due to a quad injury, as the Fever faced the WNBA defending-champion Liberty on ABC at the same time Big3 was airing from Chicago on CBS. During the respective games, DeMita shared a video of Clark making a deep three-pointer, writing, ‘for those who questioned the hype," the report said.

Glasspiegel indicated that there were previous issues between DeMita and Big3, calling her posts about Clark the "final straw."

Even after her firing, DeMita is still posting about Clark on Friday. Most recently, she shared a post recognizing Clark as the top vote-getter for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.

Last summer, DeMita questioned the U.S. Olympic team's decision not to include Clark.

"I personally think it is, yeah. I think if you think of it from a marketing standpoint, firstly, she’s box office. The numbers do not lie. There is no other player in the WNBA who is demanding the other teams they play against to move arenas to make sure they can hold as many fans as they need for these games. That’s the one player who is doing that," DeMita told Fox News Digital.

"A lot of people are saying she is not one of the best 12 players in the league right now," DeMita continued. "Maybe she is, maybe she isn’t, but I would guarantee that you put her on that court and there’s not going to be a drop-off in her game. She’s going to hold her own on the court. And I think she can do that against any of the other teams."

DeMita further explained: "I think from a marketing perspective, from a fan’s perspective, I don’t think it was smart. But again, the way she handled it when she was questioned, she said, ‘Hey, this just lit a fire in me.’ She was disappointed, that’s what she wanted. I don’t think it was the best decision.

"But again, I mean, the girls that are on that team are fantastic. They’ll bring home the gold. But I think having Caitlin on that team would have brought so much visibility to the stars on that are on that team, the stars who also deserve to be in the media more and deserve their flowers and deserve their praise. So, I think leaving her off was, honestly, it didn’t just hurt her, it hurt the rest of the women as well."

