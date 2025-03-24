With Public Mandate, Donald Trump Out To Clean Up Joe And Kamala's Illegals Mess | Tomi Lahren

It’s such a simple but important question:

Why was Joe Biden able to open our country to an invasion that was apparently "legal," but President Trump trying to evict these illegals is now some giant legal conundrum?

I don’t know how Democrats can rationalize that with the American people, who quite literally voted on this very thing.

And legality aside, the narrative gamesmanship here is also something really stupid to behold. Here’s an example:

Yes, under this administration, the people Joe mass-paroled into this country will not continue to get the free pass.

But what these headlines fail to mention is how this all kicked off and went down in the first place.

If you recall, a couple of years ago our border was absolutely overrun with illegals, and I mean illegals from all over Planet Earth were coming.

And it looked pretty bad. Joe was also still a candidate for president at the time, so they had to find a creative way to make the invasion look, you know, less "invasion-y."

Their solution was the god-awful CBP One App and the mass-parole program where Joe allowed hundreds and thousands of migrants to get temporary legal status in the USA and two-year permits to live and work.

That was the workaround. Instead of watching them stampede across the border, Joe just made it a little easier and less messy for them – and for him.

That group included more than 530,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela.

That was just ahead of the 2024 election – in October, to be exact – under intense political pressure to make it look as if Joe and Kamala were "cracking down".

Their administration announced it would not be extending legal status to those hundreds of thousands of migrants let in under their own program!

Flash forward to today. The Trump Administration is following through with the revocation of legal status. Yes, that's correct, but what these media hacks and headline writers forget to add is that it was actually Joe and Kamala who did not extend their legal status!

Not that I care, but please, Ana Na-nutcase, spare us your liberal disingenuous fake-ass outrage!