With Public Mandate, Donald Trump Out To Clean Up Joe And Kamala's Illegals Mess | Tomi Lahren

It’s such a simple but important question:

Why was Joe Biden able to open our country to an invasion that was apparently "legal," but President Trump trying to evict these illegals is now some giant legal conundrum? 

I don’t know how Democrats can rationalize that with the American people, who quite literally voted on this very thing. 

And legality aside, the narrative gamesmanship here is also something really stupid to behold. Here’s an example: 

Yes, under this administration, the people Joe mass-paroled into this country will not continue to get the free pass. 

But what these headlines fail to mention is how this all kicked off and went down in the first place.

Migrants and asylum seekers wait to be picked up and processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents in Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument along the U.S.-Mexico border about a mile west of Lukeville, Ariz., on Dec. 4, 2023. The Lukeville Port of Entry was closed indefinitely by officials Dec. 4.

Migrants and asylum seekers wait to be picked up and processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents along the U.S.-Mexico border about a mile west of Lukeville, Ariz., on Dec. 4, 2023. (Joel Angel Juarez/The Republic-USA TODAY NETWORK)

If you recall, a couple of years ago our border was absolutely overrun with illegals, and I mean illegals from all over Planet Earth were coming.

And it looked pretty bad. Joe was also still a candidate for president at the time, so they had to find a creative way to make the invasion look, you know, less "invasion-y."

Their solution was the god-awful CBP One App and the mass-parole program where Joe allowed hundreds and thousands of migrants to get temporary legal status in the USA and two-year permits to live and work. 

That was the workaround. Instead of watching them stampede across the border, Joe just made it a little easier and less messy for them – and for him. 

That group included more than 530,000 migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. 

That was just ahead of the 2024 election – in October, to be exact – under intense political pressure to make it look as if Joe and Kamala were "cracking down".

Their administration announced it would not be extending legal status to those hundreds of thousands of migrants let in under their own program!

Flash forward to today. The Trump Administration is following through with the revocation of legal status. Yes, that's correct, but what these media hacks and headline writers forget to add is that it was actually Joe and Kamala who did not extend their legal status!

Not that I care, but please, Ana Na-nutcase, spare us your liberal disingenuous fake-ass outrage!

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.