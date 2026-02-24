Pro-Maskers Accidentally Admit Masks Don't Work, Debunking Anthony Fauci And Years Of Mandates

It's obvious to anyone who paid even the slightest amount of attention to COVID outcomes that masks do not work. The evidence against masking is overwhelming, from the decades of studies that confirmed masks did not stop respiratory infections, to years of universal masking failing to stop or even moderately slow the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

But there are a committed few, like Japanese soldiers continuing to fight years after the end of World War II, who are pushing for universal permanent masking.

For those who claim to follow science, their decision to ignore the evidence against masking is humiliating denialism. Akin to arguing against gravity or that the earth revolves around the sun. But in a remarkable feat of self-humiliation, some of the endless maskers wrote a lengthy letter to the World Health Organization that accidentally undermined the entire public health profession, their argument, and their religious leader, Anthony Fauci.

Forever Maskers Accidentally Admit Masks Don't Work

In a new letter to the WHO head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, several mask fanatics, in an effort to promote the use of N95 respirators, claim that surgical masks do not "provide adequate protection against flu-like illnesses including COVID," according to The Guardian. The letter says that there is "no rational justification remaining for prioritizing or using" surgical masks, because they provide "inadequate protection against airborne pathogens."

Hilariously, one of the organizers of the letter, Professor Adam Finkel of the University of Michigan School of Public Health, also debunked one of the most popular pro-masking arguments. Anyone who argues against masking on social media has come across someone responding, "Well, if masks don't work, why do doctors wear them?" Ignoring, of course, that not all doctors wear masks, only surgeons do.

But Finkel specifically highlights that those masks were never supposed to stop viruses or respiratory infections, but were "invented to stop doctors and nurses from sneezing into the guts and the hearts of patients."

Finkel went further, saying that surgical masks are to respirators as typewriters were to computers. Those masks, he continued, are "obsolete."

So the forever maskers now admit that cloth or surgical masks do not stop airborne viruses. They admit that surgeons do not wear masks to stop respiratory viruses, and that wearing lower-grade masks, the exact type worn by the vast majority of the world for years on end to stop COVID, could not have possibly stopped COVID. Incredible. All the masking we did was never going to work, because surgical masks don't work. According to people pushing for permanent masking.

And for reference, here's how disastrous this is for Fauci and all the advocacy he did in favor of cloth masking.

In 2020, Fauci told the American Medical Association that "We need, as a nation, to show a degree of consistency of everybody following public-health recommendations on wearing masks or other face coverings...The goal should be universal wearing of masks." Masks or face coverings, he said. The exact type that his followers now acknowledge doesn't work.

In April of that year, he told PBS that it doesn't matter what type of mask you wear, it just needs to be some type of "facial covering" in order to stop COVID.

"We want to make sure that this issue of having a broader community approach towards putting on a facial covering doesn't, in fact, get in the way of the primary purpose of masks... That's why what we're talking about are things that may not necessarily need to be a classical mask, but could be some sort of facial covering."

In that same interview, he said, "we’re talking about cloth or fabric masks," when recommending which type people buy. Then, of course, as masks were failing everywhere, he turned to recommending double masking, saying to layer surgical and cloth masks.

"If you have a physical covering with one layer, you put another layer on, it just makes common sense that it likely would be more effective," he said, defying science with one of the dumbest, most indefensible remarks from a public health expert in the history of the United States.

This is remarkable work. The forever maskers, thoroughly debunking Anthony Fauci and years of mask mandates. It's beautiful. Oh, and in case you wanted to know how far gone these people are, the letter recommends that respirators be required in healthcare settings at all times, unless some specific conditions allow for "off-ramps."

Per The Guardian, Finkel also dismissed the overwhelming evidence and real world studies showing that masks don't stop infections by saying people don't wear them 24/7. Not only is that laughably inaccurate, it's spectacularly naive. Because yes, that is how life works. And if your "intervention" requires 24/7 compliance in order to work, it is never going to work. Surprise, surprise, it didn't work.

One other permanent masker, Oxford Professor Trisha Greenhalgh, argued forcefully against wearing the very masks that she and others recommended throughout the pandemic.

"A germ that does not get inside someone cannot make them sick," she said. "By sealing against the face, respirators force airflow to pass through them, filtering out the airborne germs. Respirators are designed to fit closely around the face and meet high filtration standards. Medical masks, in contrast, fit loosely and leak extensively."

That's odd, considering in 2024 she proudly announced a disgraceful, disinformation-level study saying masks worked. "Our review confirms that masks work, with a clear dose-response effect," Greenhalgh said at the time. 'The more consistently and correctly you wear a mask, the better protected you are."

Amazing how quickly they forget that the internet is forever.

What this comes down to, as always, is that masks failed to stop COVID everywhere they were tried. They did not work. They did not slow or stop infections. Everyone got COVID, regardless of how often or consistently they masked, because they don't work. But instead of just admitting they were wrong and moving on, the forever masking crowd is constantly seeking for more elaborate excuses to avoid dealing with reality. So they contradict everything public health told us, everything they themselves told us, out of desperation. And they wonder why nobody listens to them anymore.