Pro-Life Activist Punched, Bloodied, During Live Interview

Savannah Craven Antao, a 23-year-old who's part of the Live Action pro-life activism group, was sucker-punched and bloodied by an abortion extremist in New York City recently.

Antao was conducting an interview in the Harlem neighborhood of New York, engaging with an unnamed pro-abortion woman on the street. While discussing Planned Parenthood and its abuses, the unidentified woman eventually went ballistic before hitting Antao in the face.

"You don’t understand the magnitude of having a child," the unnamed woman said.

"I’m not the one who admitted they would be OK with killing babies in foster care and killing children that have been abused," Antao shot back.

In a typically leftist response, the assailant started trying to explain her nonsensical position, before punching her in the face.

"That’s not the point. What I’m saying is …," she said, before launching into a series of unexpected punches.

Epidemic Of Left-Wing Violence Continues

The unnamed woman could be heard yelling "Suck my d–k" afterward, cementing her very classy behavior.

Craven Antao posted images on her Instagram account of the aftermath, where she was left bloodied by the repeated punches. She also received medical attention, including stitches, at a nearby hospital.

"I was just assaulted in Harlem interviewing people on the street. In cop car. Heading to hospital. Updates soon. ABORTION SUPPORTERS ARE VIOLENT!" the caption reads.

Her husband, Henry Antao, issued a statement to Live Action, saying:

"My wife… was assaulted by a pro-abortion woman we were interviewing. The women became aggressive and violent upon learning Savannah’s pro-life stance."

Combined with the extremism and violence against Tesla cars, dealerships and owners, it's part of a concerning pattern where left-wing ideologues simply cannot handle disagreement or alternative views. Instead of engaging with level-headed discourse and dialogue, they lash out with physical violence. It's dangerous, inexcusable, and it has to stop. Otherwise, more people will get hurt, and even more seriously than Anato did.