Political Commentator Dave Rubin Joins Tomi Lahren To Discuss Newsom, 'ICE Out' Activism, & Other Disasters

On a new episode of "Tomi Lahren is Fearless," Dave Rubin joins Tomi to slam Gavin Newsom’s Vogue-era "image." They then pivot to GRAMMY-night "ICE out" activism and a Super Bowl flashpoint over the NFL bringing in Bad Bunny.

Tomi criticizes Gavin Newsom for appearing in Vogue, telling Rubin that it's a bad look.

Dave Rubin: "He's probably not the worst Democrat out there because, as awful as he is, and as big government as he is, and he wrecks everything he touches, and he's a liar and all of those things, you know, he's not sort of a full-on Jihadi communist like we're getting out of New York. So, it just really does tell you that the Democrat Party overall, there's almost nothing remotely sane left. I mean, basically the one sane guy is the guy who had brain damage, you know, two years ago, Fetterman in Pennsylvania. And he's the sane guy in the party right now. So, it could be worse than Newsom, which is insane, and yet here we are."

Awards shows like The GRAMMYs always pick a cause, and this year it is "ICE out."

Dave Rubin: "Why is it that they [celebrities] do not care about the dozens of often young females who are legal citizens of the United States, who have been raped and/or murdered by these people, and they only care about rapists and the murderers? And the twisted part is, it's not just the celebrities. It's the entire Democrat Party, and it's basically everyone on cable news outside of Fox. And we got a lot of work to do to fix brains right now."

The NFL is taking a big risk by featuring Bad Bunny as their Super Bowl halftime performer, as he is clearly someone who will offend at least half the country. Rubin says it feels deliberately provocative.

Dave Rubin: "There's [musical] groups that you could put up there that most of America would like, have some sort of affinity for, and then it would ‘just be.’ It would just be, and it would be cool and okay, right? But instead, they're purposely going out of their way to take somebody who has a radical position on ICE, as he pointed out at the GRAMMYs the other day, who I suppose is gonna wear a dress. I mean, I don't care what he does in the comfort of his own home. But, like — like they're purposely trying to spit in your eye. And it's like, man, you guys are the NFL. Why do you try to ruin everything?"