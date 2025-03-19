Podcast Away, Gavin. It's Not Distracting Voters From Your Mismanagement Of California | Tomi Lahren

As you know, slick-talking snake Gavin Newsom is a podcaster now, but sadly for him and the good people of California, he is still the current governor.

When he’s not casting pods, he uses his remaining free time to run his state further into the ground, and the red, the budget red, that is.

California’s medicaid program, cutely titled "MediCal" is funded by both state and federal tax dollars and it's broke, and it's broke due in part to the fact it covers illegal immigrants, who are plentiful in that state.

So now, Gavin had to ask the California legislature for nearly $3 billion more in a loan to cover the deficit.

Oh, but this isn’t the first request, last week Gavin asked lawmakers for a 3.4 billion dollar loan from the general fund to cover outstanding MediCal costs.

The latest 2.8 billion dollar ask is a bandaid to keep the program solvent through just June…

But Gavin doesn’t want you to blame the over 1.6 million illegal immigrants enrolled in Medi-Cal for the shortfall. He doesn’t want you to blame him, either, though. Of course not.

Newsom's latest budget proposal projects that California will spend $8.4 billion to cover illegal immigrants in Medi-Cal for 2024-2025, followed by $7.4 billion in 2025-2026.

But given the state is currently more than $6.2 billion over budget as it stands, something tells me those projections are also off.

I guess Gavin didn’t anticipate nearly two million illegal immigrants ages 26-49 would take advantage of his healthcare offer. Go figure.

The state is mismanaged and that’s putting it very, very nicely.

But Gavin is hoping his hand motions will distract you from his dismal leadership and you’ll elect him president despite what he has done to the state of California - the fifth-largest economy in the world.

Is it working?!