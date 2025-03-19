Podcast Away, Gavin. It's Not Distracting Voters From Your Mismanagement Of California | Tomi Lahren

Published|Updated

As you know, slick-talking snake Gavin Newsom is a podcaster now, but sadly for him and the good people of California, he is still the current governor. 

When he’s not casting pods, he uses his remaining free time to run his state further into the ground, and the red, the budget red, that is.

California’s medicaid program, cutely titled "MediCal" is funded by both state and federal tax dollars and it's broke, and it's broke due in part to the fact it covers illegal immigrants, who are plentiful in that state. 

So now, Gavin had to ask the California legislature for nearly $3 billion more in a loan to cover the deficit. 

Oh, but this isn’t the first request, last week Gavin asked lawmakers for a 3.4 billion dollar loan from the general fund to cover outstanding MediCal costs. 

The latest 2.8 billion dollar ask is a bandaid to keep the program solvent through just June…

But Gavin doesn’t want you to blame the over 1.6 million illegal immigrants enrolled in Medi-Cal for the shortfall. He doesn’t want you to blame him, either, though. Of course not. 

NEWSOM ON MEDI-CAL

Newsom's latest budget proposal projects that California will spend $8.4 billion to cover illegal immigrants in Medi-Cal for 2024-2025, followed by $7.4 billion in 2025-2026. 

But given the state is currently more than $6.2 billion over budget as it stands, something tells me those projections are also off. 

I guess Gavin didn’t anticipate nearly two million illegal immigrants ages 26-49 would take advantage of his healthcare offer. Go figure. 

The state is mismanaged and that’s putting it very, very nicely. 

But Gavin is hoping his hand motions will distract you from his dismal leadership and you’ll elect him president despite what he has done to the state of California - the fifth-largest economy in the world. 

NEWSOM HAND MOTIONS

Is it working?!

Tags
Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.