Pod Save America Host Complains Democrats Don’t Have a ‘Massive Media Operation’ — On MSNBC

Pod Save America is the most popular left-wing political podcast in the country. The show is hosted by a rotation of former Barack Obama staffers, including Jon Favreau, Tommy Vietor, Jon Lovett, and Dan Pfeiffer.

This week, Pfeiffer complained that Democrats "don’t have a massive media operation" like Republicans. However, he didn't make that statement on the podcast. He made it while appearing on—wait for it—MSNBC, the Democratic Party's massive media operation.

Host Alex Wagner asked Pfeiffer why Kamala Harris suddenly decided to "appear everywhere" – from 60 Minutes to Call Her Daddy – while "that is not what Trump is pursuing."

"Well, there are two reasons behind it. He’s old, mentally declining, and lazy. So that’s the first reason," replied the always condescending Pfieffer. "The second reason is he and Republicans have something Democrats don’t, which they have a massive media operation between Fox News, Daily Wire, all these people. We don’t have that yet so we have to work harder to do it."

Uh, what?

This argument, which Jemele Hill also made recently, that the Democratic Party lacks friendly media allies is laughable.

And it's not just MSNBC. Most of the mainstream news organizations operate with the same progressive bent.

Did Pfeiffer not see the ABC-moderated debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris last month? ABC's leading political commentator is George Stephanopoulos, a former Bill Clinton aide.

The View is one of the most cartoonishly radical shows on television and somehow remains under the ABC News umbrella.

There have been two assassination attempts on Donald Trump's life since July. Yet the Media Research Center found that 95 percent of coverage of those assassination attempts from ABC, NBC, and CBS were ruled "negative" toward the former president.

(Ninety-five percent!)

Democrats also have an obvious upper hand in print. The New York Times remains the most influential newspaper in the country and has not endorsed a Republican candidate for president since 1956.

The Times endorsed Harris this week, calling her the "only choice" for president.

Moreover, Republicans are greatly outnumbered in the tech industry. Internal documents show that Facebook, Google/YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok all engaged in manual censorship ahead of the 2020 election, which overwhelmingly favored Joe Biden – often at the best of the Democratic Party.

You can read more about that here. Put simply, free speech is on the ballot in 2024.

Elon Musk, who supports Trump, can help offset that bias, some. But X alone is not enough to counter the entire Big Tech industry.

Ultimately, Republicans have talk radio. The Democrats have Big Tech, the television news, print, blogs, and the entertainment industry.

Dan Pfeiffer and the Pod Save America crew know that. But they also know that despite her many advantages, Harris is losing ground. Trump is once again the favorite to win the election.

And excuses are needed.