Phil Mickelson Weighs In On The Mexican Sewage Overtaking His Hometown Of San Diego

Mickelson made light of the millions of gallons of Mexican sewage being dumped in his hometown.

Phil Mickelson began his Wednesday not by talking trash, but talking about trash, and sewage that is overrunning his hometown of San Diego courtesy of our friends south of the border.

Mexico pumping millions and millions of gallons of untreated sewage into the waters of Southern California is not a new phenomenon. The New York Times has reported that the problem dates back at least a century, but as the population in Tijuana specifically has grown in recent years, so has its sewage, and its dumping into the United States to the tune of approximately 50 million gallons per day.

Imperial Beach, located just south of San Diego and five miles north of Tijuana, has been drastically affected, resulting in the beaches being shut down since December 2021. The town is also home to the U.S. Navy's Naval Outlying Landing Field and Silver Strand Training Complex.

Over Memorial Day Weekend, the topic of Mexico dumping its sewage into the United States made headlines again, with San Diego County Board of Supervisors Jim Desmond proposing that Mexico should finally be held accountable for its actions. It fell on deaf ears, which Mickelson did not appreciate.

Mickelson made light of the situation with middle-school-level jokes about raw sewage being pumped into his hometown.

The lefty did, however, share a serious opinion about Sable Offshore's transportation of oil through the Las Flores Pipeline.

During his statement over Memorial Day weekend, Desmond noted that Navy SEALS are getting sick training in the waters near San Diego while tourist establishments have also been forced to close.

Meanwhile, it's the U.S. paying 80% to treat Mexico's sewage only to have it dumped into waters bordering California.