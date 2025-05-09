Phil Mickelson Savagely Roasts Gavin Newsom For Suing Donald Trump Over Electric Cars

Legendary professional golfer Phil Mickelson is on an absolute tear on social media these days.

Mickelson, who's never been shy about sharing his opinion on golf, has taken to sharing his opinion on politics. And in doing so, has turned his focus on the failures of his home state, California, and its country-worst governor, Gavin Newsom.

What set him off this week was a post from Newsom on X announcing that the state of California, which is facing fiscal crisis after fiscal crisis and has the highest cost of living in the United States, is suing President Donald Trump over electric cars. Of course.

"California is filing a lawsuit against President Trump for withholding billions of dollars approved by Congress for electric vehicle infrastructure.

"This is yet another Trump gift to China - ceding American innovation and killing thousands of jobs.

"We are not letting up," Newsom said.

As idiotic as that argument, and the obsessive push for electric cars actually is, Mickelson's response was that much better.

"Stay after it governor," he posted. "Show him what a great high speed railway system we have and I'm sure he'll change his mind."

Incredible.

Phil Mickelson Roasting Gavin Newsom Is Absolute Perfection

Newsom deserves every ounce of criticism he gets, after the state has spent billions for a high speed rail line decades away from completion. Which, as currently constructed, is going from the middle of nowhere to the middle of nowhere.

Not to mention the absurdity of demanding more money for electric vehicle infrastructure. Somehow Tesla's managed to get a nationwide network of charging built, while government-run sites don't work, are few and far between, or just entirely don't exist.

What's also great to see about Mickelson's propensity for going after Newsom is that it lends an important, influential voice to the national laughingstock of modern California. Newsom and the insane Democrat supermajority are relentlessly protected by the local media because they're political partners.

But Mickelson isn't letting him get away with it. Hopefully he keeps it up, even if it doesn't change much politically, it's outstanding comedy regardless.