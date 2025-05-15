Pfizer May Have Purposefully Delayed COVID Vaccine Results Until After 2020 Presidential Election

Few companies have received the preferential treatment Pfizer has received since late-2020.

Despite years of skepticism towards pharmaceutical companies, Pfizer's COVID vaccine became an integral part of the Holy Gospel of the media's pandemic religion. Once its mRNA vaccine released in December and the "experts" recommended everyone, regardless of prior infection, actual risk of serious adverse impacts from the virus, or potential for side effects, take it immediately, Pfizer became unassailable.

Pfizer could do no wrong, because the vaccines were the key to "ending the pandemic," said Anthony Fauci, the CDC, left-wing politicians and their media partners.

Even after the pandemic continued well into 2022, only ending thanks to increased infection rates despite mass vaccination and mask mandates, Pfizer received positive media attention and the associated incessant call for more boosters.

Over time, many of its claims about vaccine efficacy have been thoroughly discredited.

READ: New Study Has Concerning Conclusions On COVID Vaccination Side Effects

And now a new report has detailed how its conduct in 2020 may have been even worse than previously realized.

House Panel Investigating Pfizer For Conduct Around COVID Vaccine Rollout

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that lawmakers are investigating Pfizer for potentially purposefully delaying COVID vaccine testing and results in order to avoid the 2020 presidential election.

A former Pfizer scientist was allegedly told to "deliberately slow down" testing, per a new letter released by the House Judiciary Committee.

A panel in the House is now asking Pfizer and the scientist who made the allegations, Philip Dormitzer, for more information. Dormitzer was so concerned about Pfizer's conduct and a potential investigation that he allegedly told co-workers in 2024, per the Journal, that he wanted to be moved to Canada while working at a new company.

Dormitzer's subsequently denied that Pfizer intentionally slowed down the vaccine testing and release schedule, and claimed that his remarks to other employees at GSK have been misunderstood.

Per GSK, Dormitzer reported to colleagues that several senior Pfizer research and development authorities were "involved in a decision to deliberately slow down clinical testing so that it would not be complete prior to the results of the presidential election that year."

They specifically stated that it "was clear that this was not a situation of delaying disclosure of completed results but was a situation of slowing down results before disclosure became necessary," says the Judiciary Committee letter. The GSK report to the House committee also claims that Dormitzer was "visibly upset" when requesting a move to Canada.

"Let’s just say it wasn’t a coincidence, the timing of the vaccine," Dormitzer said, according to GSK.

Rep. Jim Jordan, who chairs the committee, is now demanding Pfizer and CEO Albert Bourla send:

"All documents and communications, including but not limited to emails, text messages, and meeting notes, between or among Pfizer employees or representatives referring or relating to the reporting of data from Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine clinical testing for the period March 1, 2020, to the present," along with "All documents and communications between or among Pfizer employees and executive branch agencies, including but not limited to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), referring or relating to the clinical testing of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for the period March 1, 2020, to the present."

Regardless of the efficacy of Pfizer's vaccine, and the many unsupported claims they made, such as Bourla stating it was "100% effective," the fact that they may have purposefully delayed testing and release is a tremendous scandal. And there's little doubt as to why they might have made such a choice. They wanted to hurt then-President Donald Trump's chances of re-election.

Had Pfizer completed its testing and announced positive results, the American electorate might have voted differently. And while there were many poor decisions around COVID made during the first Trump administration, he had also started to enact substantive changes to decision-making personnel.

Dr. Scott Atlas joined the COVID task force, providing an evidence-based counterpoint to Fauci and Deborah Birx's extremism, panic, and misinformation. There were indications he'd hoped to appoint Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to a leadership position inside NIH or the CDC, something he accomplished after winning the 2024 election.

Had Trump won in 2020, it's a near certainty that the vaccine-related discrimination that exploded in 2021, the school closures, forced toddler masking and continued limitations on international travel…all of the nonsensical, absurdist COVID policies of 2021 and 2022 would never have happened.

Instead, because Pfizer may have put its weight on the scale to help Joe Biden, the country was inflicted with runaway inflation, vaccine passports, and endless mask and vaccine mandates. Who knows, Pfizer may also have realized that a Biden administration would help it push the soon-to-be necessary boosters. Which, of course, contributed to colleges enforcing "up-to-date" mandates for healthy young students.

This story also shows that the hero worship lavished on Pfizer by the media was, beyond sickening, unwarranted and unacceptable. Like so much of the conduct by the media, and Pfizer for that matter, was during the pandemic. Yet another discrediting embarrassment for both sides.