Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Claims They ‘Saved The World’ From COVID Despite Past Inaccuracies

Well, this might set a new record for lack of awareness and purposeful disregard for reality.

Thankfully, we're now several years past the COVID-19 pandemic. After years of senseless policies, incalculable damage from lockdowns, school closures, business shutdowns, masking, and runaway money printing, most places in society have returned to normalcy. Though at the start of 2022, that seemed virtually impossible.

States and countries had mask mandates, vaccine passports were still in effect, with no end in sight. Prominent politicians spoke openly about bringing back those mandates and passports whenever they felt like it. Former New York City Mayor Eric Adams threatened to bring back mandates whenever he felt it necessary. "I’m a pilot," he said. "I’m the pilot of the city. And as the pilot, I have to make the decisions based on the weather that is in front of me... if we have to pivot and shift and come back to mandates, I’m going to have the courage to do that."

What ended the insanity of the pandemic period wasn't any type of government policy, pharmaceutical intervention, or specific mandate. It was the fact that by the spring of 2022, virtually everyone on earth got COVID. Some tested positive for a second, or even third time. And it blew apart the case for permanent policies. But if you ask Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla, what ended the pandemic was his company, of course.

No, Pfizer Did Not Save The World From COVID

Bourla, in an interview with Fortune, made one of the most ridiculous arguments we've seen about the pandemic period, while completely ignoring the inaccuracy of his own previous statements. In the interview, Bourla explains how Pfizer used their COVID profits, which were "significant," to invest in cancer treatment research. Then transitioned to his absurd, self-aggrandizing claim.

"We used all the profits that we were able to generate from the COVID period, which were significant, to reinvest them," Bourla explained. "And the area that we chose was cancer. This is where the bulk of our investments were. For several reasons, we are already good at cancer, and the second was that we had a fantastic opportunity…to double down on it. But also because cancer is so personal, and cancer affects so much of the world and affects so much of our colleagues. And I knew that wonderful people who saved from the world from COVID, will now save the world from cancer."

In a sense, Pfizer's mRNA vaccine did "save the world," in that it gave incompetent politicians and experts license to act as though the release of COVID vaccines allowed them to end their policies. In reality though, Pfizer's vaccine, while it helped some, spectacularly underdelivered on Bourla's own claims.

For example, in 2021, he said it was "100% effective" against infection, saying "Excited to share that updated analysis from our Phase 3 study with BioNTech also showed that our COVID-19 vaccine was 100% effective in preventing COVID-19 cases in South Africa. 100%!"

He also said that it was "100% effective" against "severe disease," proudly announcing, "The vaccine was 100% effective in preventing severe disease as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

While developing the mRNA vaccine, he proudly said their product could "neutralize" the virus entirely. "What we learned is that this vaccine can neutralize the virus... those responses were also able to kill the virus."

Yet by early 2022, he admitted their vaccine had "very limited protection, if any" against infection. Multiple studies have showed that their booster doses had marginal levels of efficacy, with some estimates as low as 20%. All this ignores, too, the huge side effect profile from Pfizer's mRNA vaccine, particularly with young males. Elevated rates of myocarditis among younger age groups arguably turned the risk-benefit analysis negative for some demographics.

Vaccine mandates based on his inaccurate claims helped secure those record profits, something Bourla conveniently forgets. Not to mention that the press release on the success of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine was also released with extremely convenient timing, just about a week after the 2020 election. Could it be that the world didn’t need saving for a week as long as it could potentially help get someone into office who would be more friendly toward their desired policies?

But it's fitting that Pfizer refuses to acknowledge what actually happened with COVID, much like they refused to acknowledge the risk of side effects or that the "100% effective" messaging was an absurd overreach. Even in the post pandemic period, they're staying true to COVID form.