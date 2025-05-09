Payton McNabb, Injured By Trans Volleyball Player, Witnesses Dems Not Subscribing To Trans Lie (Off Camera)

Imagine how exhausting it must be to be a Democrat.

The Trump Administration is running circles around the poor Dems, working so fast and purposefully that the Dems are in a perpetual state of catch-up. They are huffing and puffing all day, every day. It’s a ruthless, relentless beatdown.

Meanwhile, lying like the Dems do, especially about basic facts, creates a mental fatigue like no other. It’s why the Dems are constantly caught up in nonsensical cross-talk doublespeak. Lies are used to cover up previous lies and, before long, they can’t keep track of which lies are which.

The Mother Of All Dem Lies

Payton McNabb is all too familiar with the crazy, exhausting lies of the Democrats, particularly the one in which they believe that men can become women and be in women’s spaces without a second thought.

The former high school volleyball player had her life permanently altered by that lie. But this week, while in Washington to testify at a Congressional hearing, she came to the conclusion by witnessing it firsthand, that, when the cameras aren’t rolling, even the Democrats don’t seem to believe this lie either.

"There’s just so much dishonesty, and that pretty much sums up the Democrat party," McNabb told OutKick. "I feel like they are all too far gone, and they don’t know what to do to get out."

Yes, the Democrats are trapped. They have fallen head-first into their self-made crater of transgender ideological lies.

They have knowingly denied and lied about basic biology.

And they are discovering that at a time when they would really rather be on the right side of this 80/20, possibly even 90/10 issue, like everyone else who is sane in America, there is no ladder high enough or rope long enough to help them climb out of the cesspool to escape the clutches of the trans movement.

So, against their better judgment, Democrats keep lying. Lying about basic biology. Lying about what is OK and fair and just between men and women in sports, in private spaces, and in everyday life.

And lying is how the Democrats, once again, thoroughly humiliated themselves on Wednesday when they tried to surreptitiously play both sides at a House DOGE Subcommittee Hearing called "Unfair Play: Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports."

Trying To Restore Truth And Sanity To Women's Sports

Republicans in Congress are taking the initial steps, starting with this hearing, to pass into law some form of President Trump’s executive order banning boys and men from girls' and women’s sports and spaces.

McNabb, who suffered some serious physical injuries during a high school volleyball game in which a trans biological male athlete rifled a spike at her face, testified at the hearing. So did fencer Stephanie Turner, who recently refused to compete against a trans biological male fencer by taking a knee before their event.

Unfortunately, the three-hour hearing on Capitol Hill quickly devolved into an embarrassing display of dishonest grandstanding and showmanship by Democrat Congresswomen (emphasis on WOMEN!), such as Jasmine Crockett from Texas and Melanie Stansbury from New Mexico.

"The Democrats tried to ruin it as much as they possibly could," McNabb said of the hearing. "They spent the whole three hours talking about literally anything else they could talk about besides the real issue at hand. It was disappointing to see, especially with two female athletes sitting there who have had their lives permanently affected by this gender ideology push.

"For them to de-humanize and belittle what we went through, and what countless other female athletes are going through, it was just ridiculous."

The Dems Show Once Again That They Aren't For Truth And Sanity (At Least Not On Camera)

Crockett, for one, couldn’t have been more irreverent, or irrelevant. She asked another witness to play a game. "Trump or Trans?" Who’s at fault for various problems in the country, in the world? (Of course, every answer was Trump.)

What does that gaslighting game have to do with anything about trans athletes in women’s sports? What a…Crock(ett)!

This so-called elected official (Texas: What happened?) went on and on about anything but the issue at hand. Probably because she wouldn’t have been able to defend her position on said issue at hand.

"(The Democrats) tried to just turn to other things…like Medicaid and even Trump golfing, all kinds of stuff," McNabb said. "They were trying to distract from the problem and were trying to act like it didn’t even exist."



The Democrats also acted like McNabb and Turner didn’t exist.

They didn’t ask McNabb and Turner, sitting right in front of them at the table, a single question. Not one. Only the Republicans asked questions of McNabb and Turner.

But in typical Democrat fashion, there were accusations made of McNabb and Turner that checked the usual tired boxes.

"Their biggest thing was that they said we are bullying the trans community and targeting them," McNabb said. "Like, we are coming after (trans people) and they don’t feel safe and they feel threatened. And that we’re extremists and we’re blowing everything out of proportion, and (boys in girls sports) is not really happening, even though we were citing multiple stories.

"All (the Democrats) were stuck on was how mean we were being and how dismissive we were being to the Trans and LGBTQ community. And they (the Dems) were there to uplift that community’s stories and fight for that community, while totally disregarding everything women are going through. No one is bullying anyone. We’re just saying what’s actually true.

"My thought was: ‘What about all the women who are being bullied or all the women who feel unsafe?’ None of that ever came out of a Democrat’s mouth."

But this did. Rep. Stansbury, a woman herself, went on and on about her compassion for the trans community.

Um, where is her compassion for women who are…wait for it…just like her?

"(Stansbury) showed how she’s just a complete failure for all the girls and women in her state, and in the country," McNabb said. "She made it very clear, every chance she got, that she is fighting for the trans community only, and she is uplifting their stories only. And she’s not going to stand for all this ‘bullying and hate.’"

What bullying and hate, you ask?

McNabb doesn’t know. We don’t know. And, frankly, the Democrats don’t know either. But remember, they are neck-deep in an exhaustive lie. So what’s one more?

Here’s what we do know is true:

Democrats, like the rest of us, know that men can’t become women.

Democrats, like the rest of us, know that men don’t belong in women’s sports and spaces.

And Democrats, like the rest of us, know that most people, including McNabb and Turner, aren’t bullying or hating trans people.

But Democrats continue to lie about all of it. Especially when the cameras are on.

So What Do Dems Actually Stand For? Do They Even Know?

The lunacy of the day got better. Because the cameras eventually went off.

After being subjected to the Democrats’ useless and pointless rants, while also not even being acknowledged or shown the respect of an interaction on the record, McNabb and Turner could hardly have expected what came next, just before they were ready to leave.

Both Crockett and Stansbury tried to play nice with McNabb and Turner, when the TV cameras turned off, of course.

"They were there the whole time straight-up telling us and all women to basically shut up and accept (men in women’s sports). They kept saying we need to just accept all this in the name of inclusion," McNabb said "Then, during a break, behind the camera, they both came up to us and tried to be nice."

McNabb says that both Crockett and Stansbury quietly told her and Turner that they were sorry for what happened to them.

Hmmmm. Crockett and Stansbury didn’t even acknowledge McNabb and Turner during the hearing. Didn’t even ask them a question or ask them to share what exactly did happen to them.

But the cameras go off, and the two loudest, most indignant Dems sing a completely different tune.

McNabb says that the interaction with Crockett was particularly odd.

"I laughed when I turned around and saw that she was there to talk to us because just five seconds earlier, she was up there in front of the cameras acting like her normal self with all the theatrics and screaming," McNabb said. "Then behind the cameras, she slithers over and is trying to be all nice with this soft voice that kind of startled me because of how different it was."

What an exhausting charade for Crockett. Does she even believe what she screams? Or does she secretly believe what she whispers?

Does she believe in, well, anything? And does she always act one way on camera, and another off camera?

Seemingly, when it comes to this subject, it’s lie upon exhaustive lie for Democrats like Jasmine Crockett.

Dishonest Women In Power Are Hurting Other Women

"It’s sad when a Congresswoman is going against her own sex just for political points," McNabb said. "Because that’s exactly what it is. She knows that (men in women’s sports) is wrong. Everyone does. But she wants to make the news. She wants to make it in her party. So she’s willing to throw all of that away and throw other women under the bus in order to push that agenda, and that’s honestly sad.

"It’s all a whole game. I feel like Democrats try to use (the trans agenda) to make themselves look better, like they are the more inclusive party and the party of love.

"But it’s not loving...to lie."

Perfectly said. It absolutely is not loving to lie. It’s also not sustainable to lie repeatedly. So exhausting.

The Democrats, though, never seem to get tired of it…especially when the cameras are rolling.

Do the Democrats secretly believe in biological reality? Do they secretly believe that men can't be women and don't belong in women's sports, but are perpetuating these lies because they are stuck politically? Or do they ACTUALLY believe in this stuff? Let me know: patricia.babcockmcgraw@outkick.com.