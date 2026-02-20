Cam Newton's Views On Motherhood Get A Pass, While Harrison Butker’s Drew Outrage

On a podcast, Newton said, 'A woman's value gets lowered the more children that they have.'

Two years ago, Harrison Butker encouraged female graduates to value motherhood. This week, Cam Newton argued the opposite, saying women lose value every time they give birth. Yet it was Butker's comments that drew widespread outrage.

During a commencement speech at Benedictine College in May 2024, Butker said, "Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

He continued, "I'm beyond blessed with the many talents God has given me, but it cannot be overstated that all my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all, homemaker."

On a podcast, Newton said, "A woman's value gets lowered the more children that they have."

"I was having this conversation with one of the mothers of my children and she's still fine. I was telling her, 'The guy that you're dating or will date, if he ain't willing to love on these five children that you have, he ain't the guy for you,'" he added.

For context, Butker has three children with his wife. Newton has nine children, five with one woman and the rest with others.

The distinction is obvious. Butker praised his wife and other mothers. He disparaged no one. Newton disparaged women with multiple children. He praised no one.

Yet it was Butker whom the usual media voices turned into a villain.

"The Chiefs kicker is lucky @gmfb is on hiatus. I would be asking for a few minutes tomorrow to let off some steam," NFL Network host Jamie Erdahl tweeted. "And then I would return home to my rightful place with my children and husband."

Former California First Lady Maria Shriver accused Butker of "demeaning" women for celebrating his wife. USA Today columnist Mike Freeman accused Butker of trying to push women back "to the 1950s." The hosts of "The View" debated his remarks at length.

Even the NFL distanced itself from Butker's speech.

"Harrison Butker gave a speech in his personal capacity," the NFL's senior vice president and chief diversity and inclusion officer Jonathan Beane said in a statement to People. "His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger."

As of publication, none of those individuals or entities has issued similarly forceful condemnations of Newton. In fact, OutKick appears to be the only outlet offering a clear opinion rather than simply aggregating his comments into a headline.

The double standard is telling.

Butker did not argue that working women are less valuable than mothers. He expressed gratitude for his wife's role at home and encouraged young women to consider that path. Newton, meanwhile, offered a definitive judgment about women's value based on the number of children they have.

And while Butker is still an active NFL player, he is a kicker. Newton is a former NFL MVP and now Stephen A. Smith's lead debate partner on ESPN's "First Take." In terms of reach and platform, Newton is far more influential than Butker, whose comments were delivered at a private religious college.

Butker's remarks, when read in full, are relatively benign. Newton's view is inherently judgmental.

We live in a culture where outrage often depends less on what is said and more on who says it, and which side of the culture war the speaker occupies. Butker is a conservative white player who praised motherhood. Newton is a prominent former MVP who disparaged women with multiple children.

The reaction reflects those dynamics.

Ultimately, your worth is not determined by society, culture, politics, influencers, or athletes. You define your own value by pursuing and achieving the life you want to live — whether it's a successful career, a house full of children, a mix of both, or something entirely different.

I have long objected to people who try to assign value to others by telling them how they should live. Lifestyles are not one size fits all. Happiness varies from person to person, relationship to relationship, and life to life.

And that is why I found Cam Newton's comments, not Harrison Butker's, the ones worth a level of condemnation.