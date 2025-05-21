Once Again, Dems Die On The Wrong Hill: This Time Picking On ICE | Tomi Lahren

So Rep LaMonica McIver got her wish of becoming a political martyr for criminal illegal aliens. 

Acting U.S. Attorney Alina Habba announced she was charging the congresswoman with assaulting and impeding a law enforcement officer because… that’s exactly what she did…

But she still wants to be the victim, naturally.

REP LAMONICA MCIVER BLAMES ICE

It’s too bad we have the tape…

Roll it. 

REP MCIVER GOES CRAZY

Pro tip, if you’re tryin to get away with something don’t wear right friggin red and screech expletives at the top of your lungs. 

LaMonica and her cohorts claim they were there to "conduct oversight" of that ICE facility filled with violent criminal illegal aliens, but that’s weird because I’ve never heard of someone who’s trying to "conduct oversight" exclaim "I touch whoever I want mother EFFER!"

 President Trump nailed it, LaMonica was out of control!

TRUMP SLAMS MCIVER

For her part, LaMonica says the charges are politically motivated and she will never stop "working for the people in our district and standing up for what is right."

Apparently, the people in her district she’s referring to are illegal alien violent criminals. 

Either way, doesn’t matter. 

I’d also like to point out to the Democrats who are proclaiming the charges against her are a RED LINE or WEAPONIZATION, close but uh no cigar. 

That’s what y’all did to Trump over total BS. I’ve found the "Trump’s a felon crowd" can rarely articulate what his supposed crimes actually were…

As for LaMonica, it’s evident and we have video evidence. It’s cut and dried. 

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes LaMonica. 

 And those are my Final Thoughts. 

