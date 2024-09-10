No, Taylor Swift Does Not Need To Endorse Kamala Harris

Taylor Swift is in the crosshairs of left-wing media anger, all because she hasn't openly endorsed Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Left-wing entertainment industry media outlet Variety posted a story on Monday attacking Swift for not having declared her support for Harris, with the election less than two months away. Variety quoted her tour documentary from 2020, "Miss Americana," where she said she would endorse Joe Biden because she needed "to be on the right side of history."

According to the Variety writer, that means she now must endorse every Democrat presidential candidate, forever.

"Does she feel the same need today?," the story asks. "While there is time to go before the Nov. 5 presidential election, Swift has remained silent thus far."

They of course, then criticize her for being seen with Brittany Mahomes at the US Open, who, *gasp*, might support Donald Trump or have different political views than Swift.

The writer then moves on to say that it would be "regrettable" if she did not speak out about politics now that she's more famous and influential than she'd ever been.

"Given, though, how much mileage Swift got in the past out of her decision to speak out on politics, the idea that she will remain silent would seem to make her past speaking out, at a more convenient moment, appear cynical," the story claims. "It’d be regrettable if her engagement with the world of politics were just another of her eras, and one from which she were willing to move on."

Would they say the same if she stated she agreed with Mahomes and endorsed Donald Trump?

Taylor Swift Doesn't Need To Comment On Politics

Variety and every other outlet that is begging Swift to comment on the 2024 election are only doing so because they believe her endorsement would help Kamala Harris win. If she were to endorse Trump, unlikely though that may be, they'd be furious.

Because that's what these demands for her, or any other celebrity, to speak come down to. They want influential voices to support their preferred political party. They don't have any interest in celebrities speaking up about politics, if those celebrities support the "wrong" kind of politics. Swift did endorse Biden, and expressed regret that she didn't speak up during the 2016 election. But that was four years ago, in a very different political environment, and a very different personal moment for her.

Swift is now unquestionably the biggest entertainment industry star on Earth. Despite what the internet might lead you to believe, she also likely has fans from all across the political spectrum. More than she did in 2020. What does she stand to gain by potentially ostracizing or upsetting millions of listeners? Not to mention that she might equally regret endorsing Biden in 2020. Obviously, it didn't damage her career, but what did she gain from it?

She endorsed a liar, a senile failure whose history of incompetence finally caught up with him. Biden's presidency has been an abject disaster; his handling of COVID was disastrous, as was his withdrawal from Afghanistan. The border crisis has become a national embarrassment under his watch, and the laughably-named "Inflation Reduction Act" accomplished nothing other than supercharging already rampant inflation. Swift may or may not agree with that assessment, but clearly a majority of the country does. Why would she be proud of her place in "history" after endorsing one of the most embarrassing presidents in US history?

Similarly, what does she stand to gain by endorsing Harris now? Liberals aren't going to stop listening to her if she doesn't, but some conservative fans might. Or might not buy that $300 ticket to see her. Or the $75 sweatshirt. There's nothing to gain and plenty to lose.

Maybe she will ultimately endorse Harris, for her own reasons. But it's likely she won't. Because Taylor Swift isn't stupid, and she's seen what's happened to once-respected companies like Disney and Bud Light in the past few years. Sorry Variety.