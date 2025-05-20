No More: Trump Administration Getting Creative To Get Illegals Out Of Even Sanctuary States | Tomi Lahren

Come hell or high water, President Trump is going to keep his promise to deport criminal illegal aliens out of your country and God bless him for it.

It’s time for Final Thoughts.

A couple of giant victories in the fight against illegal immigration to note:

First, the Supreme Court ruled the Trump Administration can, in fact, remove the BS legal status Biden arbitrarily and treasonously granted to hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans.

Yeah, that was the bullcrap workaround Joe Biden’s puppeteer orchestrated to allow over 300 thousand Venezuelans to use an app to fly here and get perks, work and, of course, not be detained.

Well, that’s over now. The Trump Admin should soon be able to send them packing.

But that’s not the only victory scored by the Trump Admin.

Take a look at this footage out of LA.

It’s a sight we thought we may never see and that’s the transfer of criminal illegal aliens right out of an LA jail and into ICE custody to be deported.

Now LA didn’t up and change its sanctuary BS policy, but rather this jail is being essentially FORCED to cooperate with ICE as part of the Trump-appointed US attorney’s "Operation Guardian Angel."

So it goes like this, and thanks to our own Bill Meluguin for this info, by the way.

A federal task force made up of ICE, FBI, HSI, DEA, and ATF, working out of an office in downtown LA.

Every single day, they are now scanning criminal databases with fingerprints and identifying illegal aliens in jails throughout Southern California who have been previously deported from the United States.

If they've come back to the US after a deportation, they've committed a federal felony under 8 USC 1326 known as "illegal re-entry".

As soon as the task force ID's an alien booked into a local jail who has a previous deportation, they seek a federal criminal warrant on them for felony re-entry, signed off on by a federal judge.

Unlike an administrative ICE warrant or ICE detainer request, these criminal judicial warrants for 8 USC 1326 *CANNOT* be ignored by sanctuary jurisdictions, and California's sanctuary state law cannot shield aliens from these criminal warrants.

Instead of releasing the alien inmates and ignoring ICE detainers, jails must hand the aliens over to the Feds, regardless of sanctuary policy.

This will, in essence, neutralize California’s sanctuary policy and allow ICE to get these illegal alien dirtbags off our streets, off our dime, and out of our damn country.

Like I said, if the Trump administration has to get creative, so be it. Come hell or high water they’re gonna get it done.

No stone will be left unturned.

You come to this country illegally, and worse, commit MORE crimes once you are here, you’re gonna be detained and you’re gonna be deported.

So don’t come. DON’T COME.

And those are my Final Thoughts.