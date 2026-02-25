NFL Reporter Criticizes Mamdani Downplaying New Yorkers Throwing Snowballs At Police

"Doesn’t matter where you live. Treating the police with such disrespect is wrong," he added.

Longtime NFL reporter Ed Werder criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani for downplaying clips in which NYPD officers were hit by snowballs.

According to multiple videos online, angry New Yorkers can be seen hitting officers with snowballs as they walk through Washington Square Park.

Officers were responding to a call about a large, disorderly group in the park, an NYPD spokesperson said. Some officers were left with multiple facial lacerations, Fox News Digital reports.

No arrests have been made, nor did Mayor Mamdani seem to think arrests were necessary.

"Officers, like all city workers, have been out in a historic blizzard, keeping New Yorkers safe and cars moving," Mamdani wrote on X. "Treat them with respect. If anyone’s catching a snowball, it’s me."

Werder, who previously covered the Dallas Cowboys for ESPN, responded to Mamdani.

"How anyone who wears a badge stands beside this mayor, much less risks their life for him, is beyond me," Werder posted.

In a follow-up post, Werder rejected claims that he is a Republican.

"I don’t have a party. I’ve voted for candidates on both sides. I vote for the most trustworthy candidates who share my beliefs on the most important issues in our country," he said.

Good for him for standing up for law enforcement. No wonder he is no longer an employee at ESPN.