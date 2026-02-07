Gavin Newsom Names Super Bowl Sunday 'Bad Bunny Day,' In Latest California Humiliation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been on a generational run of purposeful stupidity in an effort to distract from his atrocious resume. Newsom's been instrumental in the rapid, prolific decline of the once-great state of California, helped along by the Democratic Party supermajority in the state legislature.

For the first time in the history of the state, California is consistently losing population thanks to a massive exodus of residents fleeing for saner states like Florida or Texas. And Newsom knows what this means for his presidential aspirations: nothing good.

That's just the start of Newsom's disastrous failures. The LA fires that destroyed two entire neighborhoods. The highest gas prices and cost of living in the country. Authoritarian COVID lockdowns that didn't work. On and on it goes. Newsom could work on the problems plaguing his state, try to lower costs, reduce gas taxes, and stop pushing businesses and entrepreneurs out of the state.

But that would require competence, intellectual honesty, willingness to admit mistakes, and a genuine desire to improve California. None of that describes Gavin Newsom. So instead, he's had his nation-worst social media team do a pathetic trolling campaign meant to imitate President Trump. Unsurprisingly, that too has failed. And this weekend, they reached another new low.

Newsom Humiliates Himself Again With ‘Bad Bunny Day’

The "Governor Newsom Press Office" account on X posted Saturday afternoon announcing that California would declare Super Bowl Sunday as "Bad Bunny Day," because of course they did.

"As many people know, I am a tremendous lover of ‘the Spanish,’" said one of the extremely sad staffers running the account. "It is a beautiful language spoken by many beautiful people in the great state of California and across the world. I am also a huge fan of Puerrrrrrto Rico. That is why I am declaring tomorrow in California as 'Bad Bunny Day' when Bad Bunny performs at the big game in the Golden State with his soothing, beautiful voice, and his very nice looks. Many people can't stop talking about him according to my ‘guys’ and ‘gals’ (Jesse Watters is obsessed with him almost as much as he is with me!). We love Bad Bunny! He is nearly as ‘hot’ as me, which is a big compliment, because there is nobody ‘hotter.’ Happy Bad Bunny Day, America. Enjoy!!! - Governor GCN"

Again, this is what happens when a failed, disgraced politician reaches the point of desperation. Newsom and his clown staff have nothing to say or do to promote his campaign, because there are no positive accomplishments to point to. Quite literally nothing in California has gotten better during Newsom's tenure, and many things have gotten worse. So they resort to pathetic, humiliating, poorly done trolling to raise his profile among "No Kings" NPC's.

You know what would actually be funny? Asking Newsom to name one Bad Bunny song. Or to speak for more than two seconds without doing his bizarre hand motions.